AEW’s annual Fyter Fest is here and we’ve got some big matches on tap for the two-part special. Let’s see what we can expect on Wednesday:

Anna Jay vs. Serena Deeb

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jake Hager

AEW Interim World Title Eliminator: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita

AEW World Tag Team Title Three Way Match: Young Bucks (c) vs. Swerve in Our Glory vs. Team Taz

AEW TNT Title: Wardlow (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest 2022 Results

Live from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia! Tonight is night one of FOUR (?!) nights of Fyter Fest! Let’s get right to the action.

Match #1. AEW TNT Title: Wardlow (c) vs. Orange Cassidy with Best Friends

The TNT title looks good on Wardlow, and the crowd is behind both men early. Cassidy flexes and challenges Wardlow to a test of strength. JK, it’s pocket hands time. Wardlow removes OC hands from his pockets and then rips the pockets out. OC then puts Wardlow’s straps up in a hilarious maneuver. Head scissors by OC but Wardlow cartwheels out of it. OC says there’s something in his eye as Chuck Taylor throws a chainsaw in the ring. Hilarious. Referee then throws the Best Friends out. Wardlow catches the Orange Punch in mid-air but misses a spear and lands on the outside. OC attempts a suicide dive, but Wardlow catches him and OC gets free again. Wardlow in pursuit and finds Danhausen under the ring! Danhausen attempts to curse Wardlow but thinks better of it, as Wardlow lets him live. Orange Punch to Wardlow! Back inside and Wardlow catches OC coming in with a huge overhead belly to belly, causing him to bail to the outside. Wardlow follows and then military presses OC through the ropes inside the ring. Stalling release vertical suplex by Wardlow gets a two count. Hammer throw by Wardlow but OC flips to the apron and drives Wardlow’s head into the turnbuckle. Wardlow catches OC’s cross body block from the top, but OC escapes and chop blocks Wardlow. OC looks for Beach Break but Wardlow reverses into a powerbomb, and OC counters into a DDT. Tilt-a-whirl DDT by OC gets a one count. OC looks for the Orange Punch but Wardlow catches him… F10! One, two, no! Orange Cassidy is the first person to kick out of the F10. Wardlow looks perturbed but we know what’s next. It’s a Powerbomb Symphony! OC tries to fight out but Wardlow holds on, but OC counters to a hurricanrana! Tope suicida to the outside by OC and OC posts him. OC goes up top looking for a diving DDT but gets caught, but OC responds with the Stun Dog Millionaire. Orange Punch! Beach Break! One, two, no! OC drops the sleeve, but Wardlow catches him in mid-air! Powerbomb! One, two, three.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Wardlow

Rating: **3/4. Kind of hard to rate this one but it was entertaining as heck. Putting Wardlow against such a fan favorite like Orange Cassidy was questionable, but both men came off looking strong here. Fun match with Wardlow living up to the fighting champion moniker.

Wardlow lifts up Orange Cassidy, gives him a fist bump, and tells everyone, “That’s a tough son of a bitch.”

Highlights of Pac’s All-Atlantic title defense vs. Shooter at Rev Pro over the weekend.

Chris Jericho is out here as Chris Jericho the living legend, and Chris Jericho, Eddie Kingston’s superior. Being friends with Eddie Kingston is the worst curse than anything Danhausen could ever conjure up. Ortiz? Got his head shaved. Santana? Took him out at Blood & Guts. Bryan Danielson? Took him out at Anarchy in the Arena. Ruby Soho? A mangled hand and a crushed career, because she’s Eddie’s Ruby. Eddie needs to take better care of his chicks. Why barbed wire? Because Eddie is a mark for Onita, Funk, and Sabu. Jericho won the first barbed wire match in Canada at 22 years old. The pain was unbearable, but Jericho felt pleasure. Next week, Eddie won’t be able to underestimate Chris Jericho, because next week you’ll be facing The Painmaker. This is the final fight in the Kingston/Jericho saga. After next week, Eddie can continue his drinking, drugging, mental issues. If Eddie wants blood, he’s got it. Eddie isn’t a liar, he’s a loser.

Match #2. AEW Interim World Title Eliminator: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita

If Takeshita wins, he gets a title shot. Lock up to start and Moxley works on the arm. Both men exchange shoulder blocks before Moxley resorts to a chop and a headlock takeover. Leg lariat by Takeshita. STRONG STYLE CHOP FEST. Lariat by Moxley as Taz tells us how dangerous Takeshita’s flying knee is. Little things like that from commentary add such a realism to the match, great work there. Piledriver by Moxley gets two. Moxley drags Takeshita to the apron and looks for a piledriver, but Takeshita reverses and hits a German suplex! Moxley evades a running knee and boots Takeshita in the face. Moxley poses to the crowd, unusually. Takeshita emerges from the boot with a crimson mask and now it makes more sense. Moxley focuses the attack on the face and grinds Takeshita’s face to the guard rail, before biting the man in the face. As Takeshita attempts to come back to the ring, but Moxley catches him going up top and delivers a superplex. Wrist control and some stomps to Takeshita’s face get a two count. Takeshita fights back with some elbows that bloody the nose of Moxley, but Moxley isn’t having it and delivers a half and half suplex. Moxley now stomping and grinding the face of Takeshita with his boot. Takeshita ducks a few clotheslines and hits a leaping Takeshita-line! Helluva Kick by Takeshita! Moxley responds with a running elbow! Takeshita fires back… sheer drop brainbuster! Two count. Takeshita goes up top with a frog splash but Moxley gets his knees up. Moxley looks for a rear naked choke but transitions to a straight arm bar. Takeshita rolls out and gets the rope break. Moxley paint brushes him and asks for some in return! Frankensteiner by Takeshita! Takeshita with a running plancha to the outside. Takeshita goes up top… frog splash! Only two! Deuling lariats! Again! Moxley locks in the rear naked choke while standing, but Takeshita picks him up into a Blue Thunder Bomb! LONG two count! Takeshita looks for the running knee but Moxley blocks him and hits the Paradigm Shift! Hammer and Anvil elbows by Moxley. Death Rider attempt but Takeshita flips out… rolling elbow! Deadlift stalling German suplex by Takeshita gets 2.999999! Takeshita looks for the straight jacket but Moxley headbutts his way out of it. Death Rider by Moxley! Hammer and Anvil elbow! Bulldog choke forces the tap!

Winner: Jon Moxley

Rating: ****. Holy hell what a match. Jon Moxley is perhaps the most underappreciated dude in wrestling today, and Takeshita is 100% the future. Both men beat the holy hell out of each other, and I bought in on more than one occasion thinking that Takeshita might get the win. Just phenomenal stuff.

Video package for the House of Black. Brody King destroyed Darby Allin at an autograph signing over the weekend and says he didn’t need his accolades.

Christian is here with Luchasaurus, who’s about to take on Griff Garrison. Christian says much like Jungle Boy, Brian Pillman Jr. had a father. Pillman’s father was a living legend, in other people’s words, not Christian. Christian thinks Pillman was average. Brian Pillman would be appalled knowing his final contribution to the business was Brian Pillman Jr. Christian asks Luchasaurus if Garrison reminds him of anyone…?

Match #3. Luchasaurus vs. Griff Garrison

German suplex by the dinosaur. Choke slam. Christian calls for another. Choke slam #2. Luchasaurus locks in the Snare Trap with a nerve hold, which he apparently calls the Tar Pit.

Winner: Luchasaurus

Rating: NR

Headbutt to Pillman post-match as Luchasaurus lays him on the announcer’s table. Luchasaurus choke slams Garrison on Pillman, but the table doesn’t break. Let’s do it again. Table breaks.

Adam Page is here with Tony Schiavone, and he’s not happy about being eliminated by Brody King. John Silver and Alex Reynolds are even more mad and issue a challenge to the House of Black for a trios match at Rampage. Well alright then.

Match #4. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jake Hager

Jim Ross has joined us on commentary, as has William Regal. This is now a seventy-eight-man booth. Claudio starts hot with a running European uppercut and a swing attempt, thwarted. Both men on the outside and Hager levels Claudio with a clothesline. Hager Bomb blocked by Claudio, but Hager grabs the feet and attempts an ankle lock. Claudio gets to the ropes. Drop toe hold to Hager… 619 by Claudio! Two count. Heavy European uppercuts in the corner. Hager reverses and delivers some clotheslines in the corner. Avalanche by Hager. Claudio back to the uppercuts. Dropkick to the knee by Claudio followed by a bulldog. Two count. Claudio drives Hager’s face into the top turnbuckle about a dozen times. Claudio goes up top but gets crotched. Double leg takedown off the top by Hager. Stiff body shots by Hager followed by a biel out of the corner. Hager Bomb! Two count. Suplex attempt by Hager is blocked by Claudio, who deadlifts Hager into a vertical suplex of his own. Irish whip by Claudio gets reversed and Hager responds with a big boot for a two count. Overhead belly-to-belly by Hager gets another two count. Short arm clothesline by Hager. Claudio ducks a clothesline and hits a springboard European uppercut. Big running dropkick by Claudio. Hager rolls to the outside and Claudio runs around ringside to deliver another running European. Claudio with a cross body block from the top that gets a two count. Claudio signals for the swing! Five rotations for Hager as Claudio steps through into the Scorpion Death Lock. Hager signals for help from the outside as Angelo Parker and Matt Menard hit ringside! Hager takes advantage of the distraction and hits a big uranage for a two. Hager looks for the ankle lock but Claudio kicks his way out. Back suplex by Claudio as he struggles to lock in the Scorpion Death Lock again, as Parker gets up on the apron. Claudio drops Parker with an elbow and evades a running Hager. Pop up European uppercut by Claudio! Ricola Bomb! That will do it.

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli

Rating: ***1/4. Two big heavyweight monsters beating the heck out of each other here. Claudio winning clean is the right call and he’s got a direct path to the main event if that’s the way AEW wants to go. That being said, I could do with a few less Europen uppercuts.