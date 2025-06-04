Four of wrestling on a Wednesday night? Hope y’all are caffeinated.

Mark Briscoe vs. Jon Moxley

Atlantis & Templario vs. FTR

Mina Shirakawa & Toni Storm vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue

Trios Match: Kevin Knight, Komander, & Mike Bailey vs. La Faccion Ingobernable

AEW International Championship Fatal Four-Way: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brody King vs. Mascara Dorada

AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest 2025

Live from the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado!