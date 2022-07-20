AEW’s annual Fyter Fest is here and we’ve got some big matches on tap for the two-part special. Let’s see what we can expect on Wednesday:

Brody King vs. Darby Allin

Christian Cage & Luchasaurus vs. The Varsity Blonds

Best Friends vs. Blackpool Combat Club

Barbed Wire Death Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho

AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest 7/20/22 Results

We’re back at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia! Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary tonight.

Match #1. Brody King vs. Darby Allin

Brody King’s walkout song rules hard (PS check out his band God’s Hate). Darby hits a shotgun drop kick out of the gate that sends King to the outside. Darby follows up with a suicide dive but gets caught and tossed into the barricade by King. King chokes Darby against the ring post and then delivers a huge lariat back inside the ring. Senton by King and some brutal chops in the corner. Darby goes up top but King shoulder blocks him out of mid-air. King grabs Darby by the belt and swings him around like a sack of potatoes. Darby rolls to the outside but King biels him directly into the guard rail. And another one. Back in the ring now and Darby tries to fight back but King drops him with one stiff elbow. King then tosses Darby to the outside once again and he lands hard. Big chop by Brody sends Darby back to the outside and Brody’s just playing with his kill at this point. Darby rolls to the outside but uses his belt to tie up the feet of King and drag him to the outside! Darby with some ground and pound and a suicide dive to a kneeling King! Both men inside and Darby hits coffin splash in the corner. Darby goes for another one, but King catches him and puts him in the tree of woe, before chopping at Darby’s back with both hands relentlessly. King attempts a cannonball in the corner but Darby moves out of the way. Code Red by Darby! Two count. Darby holds on to the arms for a double armbar but King fights out. Darby jumps right into the rear naked choke, but King gets to his feet and cannonballs them both into the corner! Both men are on the apron now and Darby is looking for Stun Dog Millionaire, but King counters and locks in the rear naked choke. King picks Darby off the apron and drops him once he goes unconscious. Darby gets back into the ring by the nine count but walks right into the Ganso Bomb! It’s academic from here.

Winner: Brody King

Rating: **3/4. This was essentially an elongated squash that told a fun story. Brody King is a monster and Darby is an animal who won’t quit. Darby losing again is questionable but damned if it didn’t make King look like a superstar.

After the match, King locks in the rear naked choke again and out comes Sting! Sting is on his way to the ring with a purpose as King misses a splash in the corner. Sting has Brody in the Scorpion Death Drop but the lights go out… Malakai Black and Sting are face to face! King locks in the rear naked choke from behind as Black spits the mist in his face!

The Redeemer is here to save… Sting!? Miro starts walking to the ring and stops at the top of the ramp, as he stares down the House of Black.

Match #2. Best Friends vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Wheeler Yuta & Jon Moxley)

Yuta WAS a Best Friend, until he left them for the Blackpool Combat Club. Orange Cassidy (lol) is on commentary as it William Regal. Trent and Moxley start. Big chops to start and a dragon screw by Moxley. Yuta is in and Trent looks HEATED but gets the tag to Chuck. Strong lock up to start and a shoulder block by Taylor. Regal keeps referring to Taz as Mr. Maniac on commentary and it’s tremendous. Yuta and Taylor are breaking down a bit but Trent gets the tag and he double legs Yuta and delivers some ground and pound. Both men trade elbows in the center of the ring. Manhattan drop and an enziguiri by Yuta. Duck under by Trent who hits Yuta with a backdrop suplex. Trent delivers some elbows to Yuta on the ropes and beats him to the ground, which brings in Taylor to pull his partner off. Yuta thanks Taylor by dropping him with a stiff forearm as Trent levels him. Taylor now has lost his mind and throws Yuta into the guard rail a few times on the outside. Moxley now chases Taylor away as Trent capitalizes on the beaten Yuta. Yuta tries to fight up but finds himself on the receiving end of a eat defeat/half and half suplex combo from Best Friends for a two count. Yuta and Taylor are slugging away as Yuta catches Taylor coming in with a wrist clutch Angle Slam as both men are down. Moxley and Trent are in now and Moxley is cleaning house. Hammer and Anvil elbows to Trent as Taylor intervenes but Moxley has no time for that and tosses him outside, follows him, and then dumps him over the timekeeper’s table. Moxley runs back in the ring and Trent dives off the middle turnbuckle with a twisting something and Moxley catches him with an Ace Crusher in mid-air. One, two, no! Wrist control by Moxley who stomps away on Trent’s face. Tag to Yuta who goes up top but Taylor makes the save. Taylor puts Moxley on the top rope… Awful Waffle! Short piledriver to Yuta by Taylor and a jumping piledriver by Trent! 2.999999! Strong Zero attempt by Best Friends but Yuta dumps Taylor and hits a release German suplex! Trent is up… rolling elbow! Yuta on the rebound but gets caught… Dudebuster! Trent covers but Moxley comes in with a Regal Knee to break up the pin! Double clothesline takes both Taylor and Moxley out and Orange Cassidy is speechless on commentary. Trent dumps Moxley to the outside as Yuta dives on a guillotine on Taylor. Overhead belly to belly into the corner by Taylor! Moxley locks Trent in a figure four on the outside. Taylor looks for the Awful Waffle to Yuta but Yuta rolls through and rolls him up with a seatbelt. One, two, three! Orange Cassidy tells the commentary table that Chuck taught Yuta that pin. Yikes.

Winners: Blackpool Combat Club

Rating: ***1/2. This was a fun tag match with the story that Yuta has outgrown his previous teachers and they took it personally. Moxley played his part to perfect, but this was all about Yuta showing out in advance of his ROH Pure Title match this Saturday at Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor.

Tony Schiavone welcomes the new AEW World Tag Team Champions, Swerve in Our Glory, to the ring. Swerve introduces the rapper Kevin Gates at ringside. Champagne and cake for the champs, by the way. “You Deserve Tt!” “Who’s House?!” “Ohhh Bask in His Glory!” Crowd loves these guys. Lee wants to toast to the championship reign should it be… limitless. Smart Mark Sterling and Tony Nese are here. Sterling says SIOG got lucky and the people vs. Swerve petition is almost complete. Sterling wants Kevin Gates to sign the petition, but that won’t happen. Sterling tells him he thought that was Young M.A.? I think that’s a diss but I’m not sure. Gates gets heated and jumps the rail, but Sterling says he will sue him for all of his money. Gates then drops Tony Nese with a right cross as Swerve smashes the cake in Sterling’s face. Sterling sells it hilariously.

Silver and Reynolds are in the back with Schiavone, Butcher, and Blade. Butcher and Blade have no time for the shenanigans of the Meat Man as they attack them and throw them in to the wall. Hangman makes the save.

Taz: “Everybody hates each other, and I love it.”

Match #3. Christian Cage & Luchasaurus vs. Varsity Blonds

Luchasaurus and Pillman start. Pillman charges and eats a huge headbutt. Tag to Garrison who lands a rolling elbow to Luchasaurus. Another one. Double shoulder tackle shrugged off as Luchasaurus delivers a double clothesline. Choke slam to Pillman. Choke slam to Garrison on Pillman. Tag to Christian who covers for the three.

Winners: Luchasaurus & Christian Cage

Rating: NR. Squashito.

Luchasaurus puts Cage on his shoulder like he used to his fallen partner, Jungle Boy. Tarzan Boy hits! The crowd is up… it’s Jungle Boy! Chair in hand! Luchasaurus is there to meet him at the ramp and both men stare each other down as Luchasaurus steps aside! Jungle Boy chases Christian actually out of the arena!

Jim Ross is here, which must mean it’s hour two!

Match #4. FTW Open Challenge: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Cole Karter

Cole Karter is the former “Two Dimes” from NXT, who just went sleeping with the fishes. Starks on the attack early as the crowd is firmly behind him. Big lariat by Starks early. Karter fights back and the crowd HATES IT. Big dropkick by Karter and a diving cross body block from the top rope. Karter clotheslines Starks to the outside and Starks calls for a time out. Starks in and catches Karter coming in with a hot shot off the top rope. Diving knee drop by Starks. Starks goes old school and plays the guitar as he walks the ropes. Two count. Karter fights back with some clotheslines and a ripcord jumping knee strike that gets a two count. TKO by Karter! Karter goes up top and looks for the 450 but eats the mat HARD. Spear by Starks! That’ll get it done.

Winner and STILL FTW Champion: Ricky Starks

Rating: **. This was fine. and I guess this open challenge is a good way to get some new faces on TV. That being said, if I’m Scorpio Sky, I’m not happy. There’s no reason Cole Karter should be doing Sky’s finisher, and NOT getting the win with it.

Starks has the microphone and says he’s got some more left in the tank, and this is the right time to keep it going! Starks welcomes another challenger and it’s… Danhausen! Danhausen would like to accept this challenge right now. Starks says how about next week on Dynamite? The crowd boos but Starks reminds them they can still watch it on TV.

Tony Schiavone is here with Athena, Kris Statlander, and Willow Nightingale. Athena thinks the AEW Women’s Title would look great on Statlander’s waist, and the TBS Title would look great on hers. Willow wants everyone to put their hands in so they can go crush some baddies!

FTR is here and they’re carrying all the gold. Cash Wheeler is here and says he still can’t get used to the reaction they get. 2022 has been a great year for FTR, and no bigger moment for them than beating the Briscoes earlier this year. Cash says if the Briscoe’s think they are taking these titles, they’ve got to take them from their cold dead hands. Dax tells us a story about an 8-year-old girl who found out she had a hole in her heart, and the cardiologist told her that if she worked hard enough, that hole can close up on its own, or else they would have to do surgery. That little girl worked hard, and that hole closed up by itself, and that little girl, was Dax’s daughter. Dax will fight like an 8-year-old girl this week and the Briscoe’s won’t be taking anything from them.

Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, and Sonjay Dutt are here.

Leila Grey is unable to compete, so tonight it’s Jade and Kiera Hogan who are here with Big Stoke and… Jermaine Dupri? What an out of nowhere deep cut there.

Match #5. Jade & Kiera Hogan vs. Athena & Willow Nightingale

Hogan and Athena trade holds early but Athena gets the upper hand with a huge right forearm. Tag to Willow who delivers a senton and a low cross body for a two count. Body slam by Willow and Willow then slams Athena on top of Hogan. Two count. Jade doesn’t look happy on the apron. Speaking of, Athena drops her with an elbow after Jade reached in the ring. Willow then hits a cannonball senton off the apron on Jade and Hogan. Maybe a diving double blockbuster? It looked awkward but it landed. Athena then comes off the top with a plancha and takes out all women on the outside. Jade gets the tag now and business had picked up. Diving elbows to Athena in the corner. Once more. Reverse body slam by Jade gets two. Tag to Hogan who delivers a tilt-a-whirl DDT for a two count. Sliding dropkick to Athena in the corner gets two. Willow gets the tag and delivers a pair of clotheslines to Hogan followed by a spinebuster. Jade then dumps Willow and calls in Athena. Athena asks for it and both women are trading elbows. Pump kick by Jade misses but she hits a big boot. Jade catches Athena coming off the top and delivers a fall away slam. Jade kips up. Athena kips up! Athena hits the ropes and Jade pops her up… meteora! Jade seems to have come down on her shoulder pretty hard as she rolls out. Hogan tries a sneak attack but Athena powerbombs her on the apron. Stokely gets in the face of Athena but gets pie faced as Jade push kicks Athena into the steps and that didn’t look good. Athena looks like she hit the back of her head on impact. Willow and Hogan are in the right as Hogan delivers a sitout jaw breaker. Tag to Jade. Willow with an inside cradle gets two. Blue Thunder Bomb by Jade gets two! Jade grabs Willow… Jaded! 1, 2, 3!

Winners: Jade & Kiera Hogan

Rating: **. The match was fine, a bit awkward in spots, but the story is Athena and Jade. The crowd was electric for it, and that’s where AEW is headed.

Tony Schiavone is here with ThunderStorm. Next week it’s Miyu Yamashita vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Title. Britt Baker is here with Jamie Hayter. “We need less Thunder Rosa promos!” Britt wants herself and Jamie Hayter on Rampage. Well alright then.

Match #6. Barbed Wire Death Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho with the JAS Suspended in a Shark Cage

The Painmaker is here! There’s legitimately barbed wire everywhere. Microphone, announce desk, around Floyd, etc. Kingston walks out with a smile on his face and his forearms taped which is a genius move, a la Terry Funk. Kingston takes the mic out of Justin Roberts’ hand and just beats Jericho about the head with it. Jericho is busted wide open already. Both men are on the outside now and Jericho is beating Kingston with the bell covered in barbed wire. Kingston fights back and tears at the wound on Jericho’s face. Kingston hip tosses Jericho into the barbed wire ropes! Kingston grinds Jericho’s face on the barbed wire. Kingston then delivers a barbed whire covered chair shot to the back. Another one. Kingston looks for a powerbomb onto the barbed wire table but Jericho puts him on the top rope and hits a hurricanrana off the top on to said table!