Tonight’s Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

Fyter Fest Night 1 will feature Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a non-title Eliminator Match as Takeshita tries to secure a future title shot. New AEW TNT Champion Wardlow will make his first title defense against Orange Cassidy, while AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks will defend in a Triple Or Nothing Match against FTW Champion Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs, plus the team of Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland.

AEW will also announce their next 2022 pay-per-view on tonight’s Dynamite, believed to be All Out during Labor Day Weekend.

AEW has announced the following line-ups for the Fyter Fest 2022 Dynamite episodes:

DYNAMITE FYTER FEST NIGHT 1: JULY 13 FROM ENMARKET ARENA IN SAVANNAH, GA

* Anna Jay vs. Serena Deeb

* Luchasaurus will be in action, we will hear from Christian Cage

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jake Hager

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defend in a Triple Or Nothing match against Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, and Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks

* Highlights from AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC’s first title defense, against Shota Umino at last Sunday’s RevPro event in England, will air

* AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a non-title Eliminator Match

* AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defends against Orange Cassidy

* Chris Jericho will address Eddie Kingston and their upcoming Barbed Wire Death Match

* AEW will announce their next PPV event

DYNAMITE FYTER FEST NIGHT 2: JULY 20 FROM GAS SOUTH ARENA IN DULUTH, GA

* Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston in a Barbed Wire Death Match with The Jericho Appreciation Society hanging above the ring in a Shark Cage

