It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly AEW on TNT television program.

Emanating from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas this evening, AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest – Night 1 keeps the AEW Welcome Back Tour 2021 return to the road continuing with the first of a big two-week special event.

On tap for tonight’s show is Jon Moxley vs. Karl Anderson for the IWGP U.S. Title, Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks for the FTW Title, Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page in a Coffin Match, Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy, Sammy Guevara vs. Wheeler Yuta, Penelope Ford vs. Yuka Sakazaki and more.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Night 1 results from Cedar Park, TX. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

AEW DYNAMITE: FYTER FEST – NIGHT 1 RESULTS (7/14/2021)

Night one of the two-night AEW Dynamite “Fyter Fest” special event kicks off on TNT with the usual weekly signature opening video, and then we shoot live inside a jam packed H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX. where we already hear the fans chanting “AEW! AEW!” and then Jim Ross does his normal “It’s Wednesday night” catchphrase.

IWGP United States Championship

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Karl Anderson

After that we go down to “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts who immediately introduces our opening contest, which is for the IWGP U.S. Championship. He introduces Jon Moxley. “Wild Thing” plays as Mox makes his custom entrance through the crowd inside the H-E-B Center as the fans go bonkers.

Mox settles inside the ring with Eddie Kingston at ringside and then his music dies down. The theme for Karl Anderson plays and out come The Good Brothers — Anderson and Doc Gallows. Anderson takes his shirt off as the ref holds the IWGP U.S. title up in the air. Our opening contest is about to get underway.

Kingston charges at Gallows and blasts him in the back with a pipe on the floor at ringside before the match even starts. The bell then sounds and Mox bum-rushes Anderson as the match officially begins and Excalibur points out the special rules this contest will be contested under due to the IWGP U.S. title being at stake.

Anderson blasts Mox with a kick in the chops that momentarily stops him dead in his tracks. The fans chant “Moxley! Moxley!” and he pauses and then he and Anderson trade blows in the ring, Frye/Takayama in PRIDE FC style for what seems like forever. Eventually Mox gets the better of things but then runs right into a big uppercut from Anderson.

Karl gets in a few more shots but then is dropped from a big headbutt from Mox. Both guys brawl outside of the ring and up the entrance ramp. Mox goes for a suplex but Anderson blocks it and hits one of his own. They brawl back down to ringside and then Mox walks over and blasts Anderson with shots. Finally Mox throws Anderson in the ring.

Anderson hits a cutter on Mox as he tries to re-enter the ring. This stuns Mox and then Anderson blasts him with a dropkick that sends him flying out against the barricade on the floor. We see replays of this spot and then Mox slowly recovers and rolls back in the ring to a waiting Anderson, who meets him coming in with punches. He taunts the fans as they boo him. Anderson hits a big spine-buster for a near fall but Mox kicks out.

They fight their way back up to their feet and then work their way over to the corner. They head up to the top rope where Mox ends up connecting on a huge superplex on Anderson. They are slow to get up but when they do, it is Mox who is fired up and taking it to The Good Brother. Anderson looks for the Gun Stun but Mox has it well scouted and avoids it. They hit each other with simultaneous clotheslines and are both down.

Mox looks for a sleeper hold and then a piledriver but Anderson escapes. Anderson starts fighting back. He counters a Mox move attempt and dumps him down to the mat awkwardly for a near fall. He heads up to the top rope and comes flying off with a modified flying cutter for another near fall, but Mox again hangs on to keep this match going. Mox kicks Anderson in the gut and looks for the Paradigm Shift but Anderson avoids it and ends up hitting a cutter.

The camera shows a close up of Mox in the corner with some hardway blood coming out of his nose or lip. He pops up and hits a running clothesline on Anderson in the corner but then Anderson counters him and runs him across the ring with a big slam. He goes for the Gun Stun again but Mox avoids it and ends up connecting with a Paradigm Shift. 1-2-3. Mox wins and retains.

Winner and STILL IWGP U.S. Champion: Jon Moxley

Lance Archer Challenges Jon Moxley To Death Match

We hear from the commentators who run down the lineup for tonight’s show and then we shoot backstage to Lance Archer and Jake Roberts. Archer addresses Moxley capturing the IWGP U.S. title from him and he recalls a past Death Match in Tokyo.

He challenges Mox to another one next week for the IWGP U.S. title. He says one of them will leave a champion next week and the other won’t be standing.

Andrade El Idolo Calls Out Death Triangle

We return from the commercial break and we head to Alex Abrahantes who is standing by with Andrade El Idolo. Abrahantes brings up that Tony Khan has permitted Andrade in his contract to allow him to capture titles anywhere.

Before he can say anything else, Andrade speaks. He has subtitles as he talks and he ultimately calls out the Death Triangle before walking off.

FTW Championship

Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage (c)

From there we head back down to the ringside area where we see Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook standing by as Taz takes his place as special guest commentator for our next match of the evening, which will once again feature a title on-the-line.

Ricky Starks makes his way down to the ring and poses as his music fades down. Taz talks about the history within Team Taz leading up to this match tonight and then the theme for Brian Cage hits.

“The Machine” makes his way down to the ring with his FTW Championship. The ref holds it up and the bell sounds to get this one started. The fans chant “Ricky! Ricky!” Things don’t go so well for ole’ Ricky, however, as Cage dominates him from the word go, crotching him on the ropes and bouncing him up and down repeatedly.

Cage works over the neck of Starks, with Taz talking about the past neck issues of Starks. Starks ends up cutting Cage’s offensive run in the lead short, as he blasts him with a big shot as he rushed towards him. He focuses his attack on the biceps of Cage.

As he continues with this approach for a while, Taz on commentary pointing out past issues “The Machine” has dealt with there. We head to a picture-in-picture, mid-match commercial break as the action continues with Starks dominating the action in the ring.

We return from the break and we see Starks hitting a Crucifix Bomb and nearly scoring the pin, only for Cage to kick out just at the last fraction of a second. The commentators inform us that Cage was dominating the action during the break but got too cocky and Starks made him pay for it.

Starks out of nowhere heads to the floor and grabs the FTW title, only for Cage to hit him from behind and throw the title in the ring. He whips Starks into the steel post, but at the last second, Starks hops up and slides on his back on the apron under the bottom rope and around the post, with the crowd eating that particular spot up.

The action resumes inside the ring with Starks dominating the offense and having the crowd eating out of the palm of his hand. Unfortunately Cage takes over and turns Starks inside-out with a big slam into a close near fall, which Starks only survives because he gets his foot on the ropes just in time. Starks goes for a tornado DDT off the ropes but Cage escapes and blasts Starks with a super kick for a close near fall.

Cage goes for a big spot in the corner but Starks reverses and counters, hoisting the much larger Cage off the top rope backwards and running with him, landing in a seated powerbomb into a pin, which Cage just barely kicks out of. Starks goes over to grab the FTW title but Hobbs stops him by pulling it away. Starks then turns around into a big move from Cage for a near fall, yet Starks still manages to kick out.

We see Cage stalking Starks as Hook gets up on one side of the apron. This brings the ref over and Hobbs hops up with the FTW title. He runs over to blast Cage with it, and ends up connecting and smiling. Starks hits a big spear and makes the cover. 1-2-3. We have a new FTW Champion.

Winner and NEW FTW Champion: Ricky Starks

Cody Rhodes Calls Out Malakai Black, Black Answers The Call

The commentators bring up last week’s unexpected debut of Malakai Black, who kicked Arn Anderson and knocked him out before blasting Cody Rhodes with a big kick as well to make a big impact in his first appearance in AEW.

Cody Rhodes ends up running out and heading over to the commentary position. He picks up a headseat and says he understands Tommy End, Malakai Black is a legit kickboxer with a chip on his shoulder. He says he could have used that in AEW.

Rhodes says what you don’t do is kick an old man like Arn in the face and leave him unconscious. He says he doesn’t think he’s making his point clear. He takes the headset off and grabs a live mic and heads to the ring and calls him out directly.

Malakai Black appears on the big screen in all black as smoke billows behind him. He tells a long story about a prized horse that no longer got the job done. He says when he looked Cody and Arn in the eyes last week — “it wasn’t there.” Cody says why don’t he come down here right now and take a better look.

Black says he hoped Cody would say that. The lights in the building go out. When they come back on we see Malakai Black standing in the ring in all black while Cody wears an all white suit. They lock eyes, let out war screams and charge at each other, brawling wildly until a ton of officials come out and break them up as we head to a commercial break.

Santana & Ortiz Deliver A Message To Tully Blanchard

We return from the break and Excalibur says we have barely restored order. He then sends things backstage where Alex Marvez is with Tully Blanchard.

Blanchard walks and talks but ends up seeing Santana & Ortiz laughing at him. He approaches them and he tries throwing his bag at them to distract them.

Ortiz and Santana grab him and end up spraying or prodding him with something. Nothing happens and Tully looks surprised. They laugh and say it’s fake, as they were told to respect their elders, but note next time it won’t be. They walk off.

Hangman Page & The Dark Order To Battle Kenny Omega & The Elite

We head back down to the ring where Tony Schiavone is standing with a microphone. He introduces his guest at this time, none other than “Hangman” Adam Page.

The cowboy bell tolls and out comes the “Hangman” as he makes his way down and settles into the ring. He brings up what The Dark Order told him and goes on to extend an official challenge to …

He never gets to say Kenny Omega as he is interrupted by Don Callis, who makes his way out with Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Doc Gallows and other members of The Elite. One of the Bucks wants to say something to his face so he walks down to the ring by himself.

Jackson asks if Page remembers him or any of the guys behind him. He says those are the friends he abandoned. He says it still blows his mind that he left us for those losers. Page gets in his face and Jackson says Page’s breath stinks, bringing up that he’s obviously still hitting the bottle.

He goes on to call him the next great wrestling tragedy. He says if that makes him mad to hit him, thinking he won’t. He does without hesitation. The Elite try and strike but Page fights them off until he is joined by his friends in The Dark Order, who run them off.

Page gets back on the mic and says he came here tonight for a match and he’s not leaving until he gets one. He tells Omega that he isn’t either. Omega says they can do that because he can see by the look in his eyes that he wants him in the ring all by himself. He says he can do one better, telling him to cue up the goon squad as well.

He says his guys and he versus he and all of The Elite in a five versus five guys, elimination style match. Page laughs and says that’s not the match he wanted but if that’s what they’ve got to do, that’s what they’re doing. He says when they win not only does he get a shot at Omega’s title, but his friends get a shot at the tag titles, too.

The Elite flip out but then calm down. The fans break out in a “Cowboy Sh*t! Cowboy Sh*t!” chant. Omega gets in the ring and tells The Dark Order to back up because he has something he has to say to his former partner. He says it’s not a problem except that they get nothing if they win.

He offers that if they do not only do his boys lose their shot at the tag titles, he loses his shot at the title himself as well. Omega taunts Page saying he knows he’s afraid to fail. Page says The Dark Order doesn’t back down from a fight so he is on. Hangman’s music plays as Omega exits the ring and the commentators lead us into another commercial break.

MJF & Shawn Spears Sneak Attack Chris Jericho, Announce A Match

As we return from the break we are sent backstage where Alex Marvez is standing by with Chris Jericho. He asks for his reaction to MJF’s stipulations made and revealed on last week’s show.

Jericho says he got what he wanted but he doesn’t care because whoever MJF gets in front of him, he will knock them out. He says he’ll walk through fire and broken glass to get to him because he’s going to ruin his life.

He continues to tell MJF what he’s going to do to him but is blasted out of nowhere with a cheap shot from a chair from Shawn Spears. Spears holds Jericho as MJF taunts him to his face, saying he’s returning the favor for the cheap shot Jericho gave him last week. He announces a Jericho vs. Spears Chair match for next week’s show.

Matt Hardy vs. Christian Cage

We return inside the H-E-B Center where “Big Money” Matt Hardy makes his way out with some of the members of the Hardy Family, who end up heading to the back as Hardy makes his way down to the ring.

Hardy settles in the ring and his music fades down. Now the theme plays for Christian Cage and out he comes. He settles into the squared circle as well and the bell sounds to kick this one off.

These two lock up and push and pull around the ring, with neither man giving an inch or breaking apart from the other. They spill through the ropes and still neither man lets go.

Finally we get a side head lock and then Christian slides back in the ring and taunts him before hitting a dropkick and ramming Hardy into the barricade.

Christian heads back inside the ring and heads to the top rope. He comes flying off and hits a big splash onto Hardy. We see some replays of that and then Christian rolls Hardy back in the ring. He hits a reverse DDT for a near fall.

We see Christian blast Hardy with ten shots in the corner on the ropes but as they fight back-and-forth in the ring, Hardy ends up hitting a vicious spot that sends Christian face-first into the steel steps, seemingly knocking him out.

The commentators speculate that they’ll stop this one but Hardy goes back to work on him anyways. Hardy hits a neckbreaker and goes for the cover but Christian kicks out and starts fighting back.

Hardy stops him dead in his tracks and continues to dominate the action. He slingshots Christian throat-first into the bottom rope. He follows that up with a middle rope leg drop for a near fall. From there the commentators talk us into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues.

We’re back from the break and we see these two are still duking it out but looking winded. Both guys start looking for finishing moves but keep kicking out. Christian hits a big spear and then Hardy begs off just to lure him in for a cheap shot. Christian overcomes it and drops Hardy before heading to the top rope, connecting with a frog splash, but again Hardy kicks out of the subsequent pin attempt.

Now we see Hardy getting several close near falls, including one after an enormous superplex off the top-rope. Christian goes for the Killswitch but Hardy sneaks in a low blow kick and connects with an immediate Twist of Fate. He quickly goes for the cover but somehow Christian still kicks out. Hardy looks shocked.

He locks in the Leech submission on Christian on the floor. He lets it go and returns to the ring as the ref begins his count with Christian unconscious on the floor. He just makes it to the ring after the count of nine. He somehow hits Hardy with his Killswitch as soon as he re-enters the ring. 1-2-3. Christian scores his first career singles victory over Hardy and remains undefeated in AEW.

After the match the Hardy Family Office hits the ring looking for a post match numbers game advantage beat down on Christian until Jurassic Express hits the ring to make the save and run them off. Jungle Boy looks up with a weird look on his face, which the commentators point out, as Luchasaurus hoists Christian up on his shoulders.

Winner: Christian

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. With A Message For Nyla Rose

After a quick vignette featuring comments from TNT Champion Miro, we head to the ring where Tony Schiavone is standing by.

Schiavone introduces his guest at this time, the lady who will make the first defense of her title next week at Fyter Fest Night 2.

Out comes Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. as the crowd pops. She enters the ring and hugs Schiavone. He asks her about her opponent next week.

Baker talks about her proven streak as a legit bad ass and then brings up her opponent being someone who has beaten her multiple times in Nyla Rose.

She takes a shot at Vickie saying she has a last name that will always keep her relevant in wrestling. She vows her title isn’t going anywhere but back around her waist after next week.

As her music plays we see Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero watching on a monitor backstage. They make a quick response promising to kick Baker’s ass next week as Baker plays to the fans in the ring.

Jon Moxley Accepts Lance Archer’s Texas Death Match Challenge

We then shoot backstage where Jon Moxley responds to the call out from “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer for a Texas Death Match for next week.

Mox says he barely survived their last meeting together and claims he realized no matter how many times he beats him down Archer is going to keep coming. He accepts the challenge and we head to another commercial break.

Wheeler Yuta vs. Sammy Guevara

As we return from the break, we hear Wheeler Yuta being introduced by “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts as Excalibur shows highlights of his work since arriving on the scene in AEW. We see The Bunny and The Blade watching on from the crowd.

As Yuta settles in the ring his music fades down and then the theme for “The Spanish God” of the Inner Circle plays, as Sammy Guevara makes his way out to a rock star reception from the AEW fans inside the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

The bell sounds and this one is off and running. Yuta shoulder blocks Guevara down and hits the ropes but walks right into a big drop kick from Sammy. Sammy goes to hit a big dive on Yuta but sees Yuta moving so he hits the breaks and transitions into some smooth breakdancing on the mat as the fans chant his name.

Yuta gets in some shots but then Sammy cuts him off and decks him. He hits a Shooting Star Press and goes for the cover, but Yuta kicks out. He goes for it again but Yuta gets the knees up upon Guevara’s landing. Yuta hits a big drop kick and is now taking over the offensive control.

He goes behind Sammy and picks him up and hits a release German suplex. Yuta hits a big follow up splash and goes for the cover but Guevara kicks out, pops up and starts duking it out with him. He hits a big back body drop on Yuta and then a spear on him in the corner.

He goes behind and blasts him with a kick to the back on the ring apron. He springboards to the top rope and comes flying off with a cutter. He follows that up with the GTH for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Sammy Guevara

QT Marshall Pours A Drink On Tony Schiavone

We are shown an “earlier today” interview that Tony Schiavone conducted with QT Marshall. Schiavone tries asking him about some recent business Marshall is involved in and QT ends up dumping a drink on his head and daring him to hit him before walking off.

Penelope Ford vs. Yuka Sakazaki

The theme for Penelope Ford plays and out she comes, settling into the squared circle as her music dies down. The theme for her opponent, the returning Yuka Sakazaki, plays, and out she comes.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our next match, which will be contested in the women’s division. Ford and Sakazaki lock up. Ford goes behind her but Yuka takes over as the fans chant along for her in the background.

Yuka connects with a big drop kick that sends Ford out to the floor. Ford rolls back in but then right back out. Yuka jumps off the ropes and hits a flip, landing onto Ford to pop the fans inside the H-E-B Center. We head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues.

We return from the break and see Yuka hitting a big brainbuster for a near fall. She hits a sliding D1 for another near fall after that. The crowd gets behind her as she hits a running kick to the face of Ford in the corner. She hops on the middle rope and connects with a spinning back elbow for another near fall.

Ford starts fighting back after fighting out of a hammerlock attempt by Yuka. She hits a pair of pump kicks for a near fall of her own before Yuka starts fighting back once again. She hits an airplane spin and dumps Ford on her grill. Yuka hits a Magical Girl Splash off the middle of the top ropes after that for a pin fall victory.

Winner: Yuka Sakazaki

Coffin Match

Ethan Page vs. Darby Allin

We head to the commentary trio, who runs down the advertised lineup for next week’s AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest – Night 2 show on TNT.

From there, they mention that coming up next is our main event — a Coffin Match pitting “All Ego” Ethan Page one-on-one against longtime rival Darby Allin.

On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return we see some druids carrying a special coffin with a message.

The message from “All Ego” that reads, “Nothing’s over until you’re under ground,” which Excalibur points out is also something he has a tattoo of on his body.

From there, Ethan Page’s music hits and “All Ego” makes his way down to the ring. He settles inside the squared circle and his music dies down. The theme for Darby Allin begins playing and out he comes with his trademark skateboard.

Allin charges down to the ring and when he enters, he sprints over and spears Page. He takes his shirt off to reveal that he has a chest plate under it made of steel, ala Bret Hart and Bill Goldberg in the old WCW days.

Darby goes on to beat down Page outside of the ring and then he makes his way over to the coffin. He opens it up and out of nowhere, Scorpio Sky pops out of it and starts beating Page down. Now Sting runs down from the back.

Sting and Scorpio Sky brawl into the crowd and start using weapons. Meanwhile we see Allin is still down and while all of this is going on, Page uses some tools to take a turnbuckle off the ring post. Allin recovers and he and Page brawl on the floor at ringside.

Page runs but Allin moves and Page goes flying over the barricade as we head to a picture-in-picture, mid-match commercial break with our main event still in progress. As we return from the commercials, we see highlights from the break of Darby leaping off an entrance zone way in the stands down onto Page, who catches him and rams him into the steel barricade multiple times.

From there, we return to the live action in the ring, with the entire bottom rope dangling around the mat after Page took the turnbuckle off mentioned earlier. We see ring steps in the ring and other weapons. Page beats Allin down and grabs the hook from the bottom rope turnbuckle setting. He hooks the chain on Darby’s neck with it and violently yanks him down.

“All Ego” taunts and mocks Darby choking as the fans loudly boo him. He calls for the coffin lid to be opened but Darby blasts Page with the hook. After that he literally fish hooks him with the dirty rusty steel hook as the fans explode. He then dropkicks the steel steps in the ring into Page, which knocks him into the coffin at ringside. The commentators point out that Darby must still close the lid to win.

He crawls over to do that but Page recovers and yanks him down into the coffin with him. Page grabs Darby by the throat and palm slaps the hell out of Allin over and over again. Darby starts biting Page’s finger. Page launches Allin out of the coffin with a back body drop onto the floor. We see that Page’s head is bleeding as he rolls Darby back into the ring.

Page pulls the ring steps over to the middle of the ring. He picks Allin up and hoists him up in the fireman’s carry position. He walks up the steps like that but Allin escapes and shoves Page off. Page twists his knee on the way down. Allin hits a stunner off the steps onto Page. Darby goes up for a Coffin Drop but Page cuts him off and climbs up backwards.

He hits an Ego’s Edge off the top rope with Allin’s back crashing spine-first on the solid steel steps. We see replays of Allin bouncing violently off of them. That hurts just looking at it, folks. The fans break out into a “This is awesome!” chant, which these two clearly deserve. Allin gouges at the eyes of Page and bites him again. He pulls his trademark skateboard out from under the ring and climbs to the top rope.

Allin comes flying off and hits a double stomp on the skateboard onto Page that knocks him off the ring apron and into the coffin. Darby closes the lid and his music plays as he wins the Fyter Fest Night 1 main event in style. The fans chant his name over and over as he poses on the top rope.

After the match, the crazy bastard “drives the final nail in the coffin” as Schiavone puts it as he climbs to the top rope and launches himself off backwards, crashing through the lid of the coffin and onto a still unconscious Page with a post-match Coffin Drop. Insane! The show goes off the air as Darby rolls out of the coffin and sits up.

Winner: Darby Allin