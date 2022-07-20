The Fyter Fest Night 2 edition of AEW Dynamite will air live tonight on TBS from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

Dynamite tonight will be headlined by “The Painmaker” Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston in a Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match. The Jericho Appreciation Society will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage during the natch.

Below is the current line-up for tonight’s Dynamite:

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan and Leila Grey vs. Athena, Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander

* Brody King vs. Darby Allin

* Christian Cage and Luchasaurus vs. The Varsity Blonds

* ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta

