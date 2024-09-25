A PPV-worthy card tonight, live and free, on TBS!

AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher & Will Ospreay

FTW Championship: Hook vs. Roderick Strong

AEW World Women’s Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki

AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match on the Line: Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley

Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2024

Live from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York! Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Taz are on commentary for tonight’s opener, which is…

Match #1. Nigel McGuinness vs. Bryan Danielson

Is Danielson cleared to wrestle? Is he here? Flight of the Conchords plays and… there’s no Bryan Danielson. Uh oh. Nigel grabs the mic and says the American Coward has dropped the ball, and he wants a ten count to declare him the winner. Wait. IT’S THE FINAL COUNTDOWN! Danielson is here and here we go, baby. Both guys trade wrist locks and reversals to start, as Danielson delivers a stiff forearm and we reset. Nigel delivers some palm strikes and backs Danielson into a corner, but Danielson returns fire with a HARD palm of his own. Slap by Nigel. European by Brian. Back and forth we go. Low leg kick by Danielson as Nigel feigns a low blow, but now both guys trade sweeps from full guard. Danielson with some ground and pound to the body. Nigel quickly focuses on the formerly-broken right arm of Danielson, pulling him to the outside and bouncing his arm off everything around the ring. Drop toe hold into the steel steps by Nigel, who tries to crush Danielson’s arm with the steps and narrowly misses. London Dungeon by Nigel back inside the ring, but Danielson scoots himself to the ropes. Danielson follows Nigel into the corner with a big boot and heads up top, but Nigel catches him. Nigel wants the Tower of London but Danielson lands on his feet and drills him with the Busaiku Knee! Danielson’s arm is hurting him and he can’t get the cover, so he settles for a bunch of YES kicks and a roundhouse kick to the head. Danielson whips Nigel into the corner and he does the handstand in the corner, with a few single leg kicks to the face of Danielson. Nigel flips over the back of Danielson and drills him with a lariat. Danielson backflips over Nigel and hits the ropes, firing off a European uppercut but Nigel rebounds off the middle rope and comes back with a lariat. VINTAGE MCGUINNESS! One count! Nigel goes to the eyes and hits the ripcord lariat and gets a long two count! Reverse suplex on to the top turnbuckle by Nigel… TOWER OF LONDON! ONE, TWO, NO! London Dungeon by Nigel with a bridge and it looks brutal, but Danielson flips over the back and delivers some hammer and anvil elbows! Danielson forced to go lefty due to the injury, and both guys are down. Nigel hits the ropes twice and connects with a knee that sends Danielson into the ropes, Danielson rebounds, and walks into a huge lariat from Nigel! Nigel collapses from exhaustion, conveniently into a Lebell Lock, but Danielson is struggling to get the grip. Hammer fists by Danielson and the Lebell Lock is in! Nigel looks like he’s going to tap and… he does!

Winner: Bryan Danielson

Rating: ****. I may be overrating it for nostalgia’s sake but I don’t care. This match ruled, Danielson is the greatest to ever do it, and Nigel looked fantastic in his return. Gimme more.

Danielson barely has a second to celebrate as Christian Cage’s music hits!