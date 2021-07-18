AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam is set for the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York on September 22nd.
AEW’s first-ever stadium show is almost sold out, according to Dave Meltzer. The show has sold more than 15,000 tickets. Capacity was originally set at 17.000.
Tickets went on sale on Friday, July 16.
AEW did 15,100+ after first day of public sale for Arthur Ashe Stadium. It will be the largest crowd in company history and largest non-WWE crowd for U.S. pro wrestling since 1999.
