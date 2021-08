AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam takes place on September 22 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the show has sold 17,148 tickets. The capacity will be 18,662 and that will likely be the final number.

As it stands right now, there are currently 1,135 tickets out on the secondary market with a get-in price of $51.

This will be the biggest show in AEW’s history for attendance. It’s also where Bryan Danielson is expected to make his debut.