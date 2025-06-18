AEW makes it’s debut south of the border tonight with Grand Slam… Mexico!

Kazuchika Okada vs. Mark Briscoe

Fatal Four-Way: Ricochet vs. Mascara Dorada vs. Hologram vs. Lio Rush

14-Man Tag: Adam Cole, Atlantis Jr., Brody King, Daniel Garcia, Bandido & Templario vs. FTR & The Don Callis Family

CMLL Women’s World Championship: Zeuxis (c) vs. Mercedes Mone

Mistico vs. MJF

12-Man Tag: Death Riders & The Young Bucks vs. The Opps, Swerve Strickland, & Will Ospreay

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Mexico

Live from Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico! Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Nigel McGuinness are on commentary tonight and we’re going to welcome the number one contender!

Here’s Hangman! Hangman opens up the promo by speaking Spanish, and unfortunately, I don’t speak the language so tonight may be a tough one. Hangman thanks the fans for allowing AEW in their house. AEW and CMLL united is the best professional wrestling in the world. Hangman can’t wrestle tonight, but they didn’t say anything about after the match.

FTR is here… well, wait. Cash Wheeler isn’t here, as Stokely announces.

Match #1. 14-Man Tag: Dax Harwood, Volador Jr., Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Lance Archer, Josh Alexander, & Hechicero vs. Bandido, Atlantis, Atlantis Jr., Templario, Brody King, Daniel Garcia, & Adam Cole

Well now. This reminds me of Survivor Series 1988. Bandido and Takeshita to start. The guys who are not in this match are not on the apron, they are waiting outside the ring. Takeshita catches a GTS attempt but Bandido hurricanranas Takeshita to the outside. Hechicero in now and he evades a superkick and takes the back of Bandido, but Bandido rolls through for a two count. Running step-up knee in the corner by Hechicero and in comes Garcia. Garcia thrusts the hips but Hechicero gets taken over with a tieres. Dax in now and he gets mounted and punched in the corner. Short-arm clothesline by Dax and Atlantis Jr. is in. Enziguiri by AJ and a Slindblade to Dax. Two count. Templario is in and it’s a dropkick/German suplex combo to Dax for two. Volador Jr. with an assisted dropkick but a pair of tieres by AJ and Templario. Double jump diving hurricanrana by Templario. Sasuke Special follows! Brody and Dax in now. Hard chop by Brody but Archer sneaks in from behind. Alexander knees Brody between the ropes but Cole is in and he superkicks Archer in the knee, the face, and then it’s a Shining Wizard! Death Valley Driver by Brody to Alexander on the apron. Fletcher in with a snap half-and-half suplex. Atlantis is in and he double legs Fletcher. Enzigurui by Atlantis Jr and the good guys beat down Fletcher. Commercial time. Back as Bandido military presses Alexander! Bandido goes up top but Alexander scales the ropes and meets him with an overhead belly-to-belly! Takeshita gets the tag and goes up top, but Bandido sends Alexaneder into him and he gets crotched. Templario puts Aelxander on the top rope. Double fall away moonsault by Templario and Bandido! Templario landed HARD though, but he seems to be okay. Two counts. Atlantis Jr. goes up top but Alexander crotches him. AJ back body drops Alexander into the ring from the ramp and flies in with a cross body. Eight guys in the ring and everyone is getting mounted in the corner. Tope suicida by AJ to Takeshita. One by Templario. Bandido takes out Volador. Fletcher and Cole fight to the back. Archer and Brody are legal now and they trade hard shots. Shoulder block by Brody. Hechicero with a diving elbow to Brody. Brody with a running hurricanrana to Hechicero and a tope suicida to the floor! Atlantis wants Dax! Knee by Dax and he puts the boots to the ribs of Altantis, and the crowd loves it! Atlantis cradles Dax for the win out of nowhere.

Winners: Bandido, Adam Cole, Atlantis. Atlantis Jr., Templario, Daniel Garcia, Brody King

Rating: **1/2. Uhhh… yeah. Sure. Let’s go with that. Action was okay, but the crowd has been on fire the whole night… so it definitely made it better. The finish was terrible, though.