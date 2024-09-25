It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns at 8/7c tonight on TBS with this week’s episode of their two-hour prime time Wednesday night show, AEW Dynamite.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the annual AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam special event from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York:
* Prince Nana Gives Swerve Strickland Update
* Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher (AEW Tag Titles)
* Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin (AEW Title Eliminator)
* Mariah May vs. Yuka Sakazaki (AEW Women’s Title)
* HOOK vs. Roderick Strong (FTW Title)
* Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness (If Danielson is medically cleared)
Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.
TONIGHT!
Experience a night of non-stop #AEW action on #AEWGrandSlam LIVE from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City or watch #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/KSVfEGkAED
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 25, 2024