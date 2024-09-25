It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns at 8/7c tonight on TBS with this week’s episode of their two-hour prime time Wednesday night show, AEW Dynamite.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the annual AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam special event from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York:

* Prince Nana Gives Swerve Strickland Update

* Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher (AEW Tag Titles)

* Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin (AEW Title Eliminator)

* Mariah May vs. Yuka Sakazaki (AEW Women’s Title)

* HOOK vs. Roderick Strong (FTW Title)

* Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness (If Danielson is medically cleared)

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.