The numbers are in for this year’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam special event.

On Wednesday, September 25, 2024, AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam took place from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, and drew 702,000 viewers on TBS.

By comparison, last week’s AEW Dynamite show on September 18 pulled in 687,000 viewers, marking an increase of 15,000 viewers for this week’s show on 9/25.

Additionally, the 9/25 AEW on TBS two-hour prime time Wednesday night program scored a 0.23 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, up from the 0.22 rating in the same key demo for last week’s show on 9/18.

Last year’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2023 special on TBS drew 984,000 viewers, and a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 year old target demo, marking a decline of nearly 300,000 viewers for this year’s show compared to last year’s.