All Elite Wrestling returns with their weekly Dynamite program on TNT, which this week, will be the special “Grand Slam” edition of the show from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

On tap for tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam show is a jam-packed lineup, including Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson, Dr. Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho for the AEW Women’s Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black, MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr., Sting & Darby Allin vs. FTR, as well as CM Punk addressing his Rampage: Grand Slam match against Powerhouse Hobbs.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam results from Wednesday, September 22, 2021 in Queens, NY.

AEW DYNAMITE: GRAND SLAM RESULTS (9/22/2021)

This week’s Grand Slam edition of Dynamite on TNT kicks off with the trademark signature intro video that starts off the show each and every Wednesday night.

From there, we shoot inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, N.Y. as 20,000+ AEW fans make a ton of noise while the camera pans the venue and fireworks and pyro explodes.

Jim Ross welcomes us to the show and introduces his commentary partners Tony Schiavone and Excalibur and then the trio begin running down the big lineup for tonight’s show.

Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega

They inform us that the AEW Women’s Championship contest will be the main event and then Bryan Danielson’s theme hits and the crowd goes bonkers. His in-ring debut for AEW will kick off tonight’s Dynamite: Grand Slam event.

Danielson heads to the ring as J.R. and Excalibur note the big reaction he received from this packed house in Arthur Ashe Stadium. He settles into the ring and his music dies down.

Now the familiar sounds of Kenny Omega’s theme hits and out comes the AEW Champion along with Don Callis for this highly-anticipated showdown here in tonight’s opening contest. The champ’s theme cuts off as he settles into the squared circle.

Referee Paul Turner calls for the bell and the crowd goes absolutely nuts. Bryan Danielson has an enormous ear-to-ear smile as the crowds reaction gets bigger and bigger. This is big moment stuff, folks.

The two close in on each other and go face-to-face. The intensity from the crowd has to be seen to be believed. Big fight feel for sure. Omega and Danielson circle around a bit as the fans break out into “Holy sh*t!” chants and others as well.

Finally, they lock up and Omega presses Danielson against the ropes, giving him a clean break, or so it seemed, as he decided instead to blast him with a cheap shot chop. Danielson literally brushes his bright red chest off after the loud smack and they circle around before locking up again.

This time, Omega pushes Danielson into the ropes but Danielson reverses him. It looks like he’s gonna give Omega a clean break and he decides to sneak in a quick middle kick that temporarily drops the champ. They lock up and end up in the ropes again, this time Omega arrogantly puts his leg through the ropes to force the break. Again, however, Danielson kicks him in the gut again.

Omega rolls out to the floor to talk briefly with Callis before rolling back into the ring as the fans go nuts with “F*ck ’em up Bryan, f*ck ’em up” chants. They pick up the speed now and hit the ropes, cartwheeling and flipping around each other before Omega ultimately blasts Danielson with another huge chop.

Danielson goes to work on the arm of the champ, isolating the left shoulder of Omega and going to work on it before backing him in a corner and mixing up his strike attack with kicks and chops that elicits big reactions from the crowd on each shot that lands. Danielson throws Omega out to the floor, hits the ropes and flies through the ropes with a tope suicida that sees him splash onto the champ and take him out on the floor.

Schiavone speculates that Danielson may have hurt his own leg on the landing. Regardless, he continues the attack and rams Omega shoulder-first into the steel ring post as Excalibur points out on the broadcast that all of this offense is in service of the Judo Gene LeBelle lock that Danielson uses as a submission finisher. He hits a nice missile dropkick upon returning inside the ring and then he goes back to work on softening up the arm of the champ.

Kenny Omega ends up taking over on offense and begins chopping the hell out of Danielson, who eventually slumps over into the ropes. Omega picks him up and slams him into the turnbuckle in the corner and then chokes him with his boot while pulling on the ring ropes for added leverage.

Omega gets arrogant and follows Danielson around and chopping his already beet-red chest into oblivion. Eventually, Danielson “Hulks up” a bit and walks around getting more and more worked up before unloading on Omega. Unfortunately for Danielson, Omega still immediately shifts the momentum right back into his favor, cutting Danielson’s comeback short.

We see Omega slam Danielson down and springboard right up to the middle rope backwards, looking for a follow-up moonsault, however Danielson had him well-scouted and put his knees up as Omega was on his way down. Danielson fires up now and unloads on Omega in the corner with chops. His picks his speed and intensity up as he hits the ropes back-and-forth and takes Omega out with a wide assortment of offense, stopping to show the crowd the psycho peepers as he stares around with a violent look in his eyes.

Danielson kicks the hell out of Omega in the corner of the ring and then sits him on the top-rope. He brings him off the hard way with a hurricanranna for a near fall attempt. Danielson continues to work him over until Omega hits a hurricanrana of his own that sends Danielson out to the floor. Omega amps up and then hits the ropes, diving over the top like a swan and flipping and splashing onto Danielson on the floor. The fans react with a thunderous “Holy sh*t!” chant.

We see a blue thunder attempt reversed and then a series of back-and-forth pin attempts. Danielson locks Omega in a unique submission hold but Omega eventually gets his foot on the ropes to force the ref to break the hold. Afterwards, he rolls out to the entrance ramp to recover, only for Danielson to come off the top-rope with a flying knee that decks Omega on the ramp. Danielson plays to the crowd and then points at Omega, waiting for him to get up on his knees so he can blast the hell out of him with repeated “Yes!” kicks.

He goes for the final kick but Omega counters it and hits a full-nelson suplex on Danielson on the solid entrance ramp. The commentators talk about how solid of a surface the entrance ramp is after talking about the back of Danielson’s head slapping off of it violently just a moment ago. Danielson backs all the way to the top of the entrance ramp and sprints down to the end of the ramp, blasting Danielson with an enormous V-Trigger to the dome. As soon as he connects with the big shot, Excalibur talks us into a picture-in-picture, mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break we’re told that it has been all Omega dominating the action during the commercials. From there, we see Omega hoist Bryan up in the power bomb position and run him across the ring for a buckle-bomb in the corner that sees Danielson flip over and land hard. The ref takes a good long look at him before letting the action continue. Omega hits a huge missile dropkick off the top-rope after that. He goes for the cover but Danielson kicks out.

Omega looks to lock Danielson in the One-Winged Angel, however Danielson counters and reverses into a pin attempt. Omega kicks out. He backs Danielson into the corner while seated and then runs across the ring for a big knee to the face in the corner. The commentators talk about Omega focusing his attack on Danielson’s neck, which has caused him major issues throughout his career, as all of his fans know.

Now Omega brings Danielson up to the top-rope looking to hit a back dragon suplex off the top. Danielson ends up dodging a bullet and escaping out from under the legs of Omega while the champ remains seated on the top turnbuckle. Danielson recovers and heads up after him for an enormous avalanche backdrop off the top. Both guys are down and slow to get up and the crowd is going nuts. Danielson sells his arm upon landing.

We see Omega hit another V-Trigger but moments later Danielson hits a crazy suplex into a bridge for a close near fall. The crowd goes nuts with applause after the kick out. Danielson gets up and looks completely jacked up with energy fueled from the crowd reaction. They begin chanting “AEW! AEW!” as Danielson heads to the top-rope. Omega runs over and knocks him down as he began his climb. He sits Danielson on the top turnbuckle backwards and begins climbing up after him. Omega ends up connecting with a crazy avalanche dragon suplex off the top rope for a super close near fall.

Kenny Omega hits a V-Trigger and goes to get Danielson with the One-Winged Angel, however Danielson hits a crazy counter that sends Omega flying across the ring. Omega goes for a V-Trigger again upon getting up, but Danielson moves and Omega crashes knee-first into the corner. Danielson lands a “Yes!” kick and ends up falling down himself. He has the crowd rally behind him as he gets up but Omega catches him with a big knee and another V-Trigger for another close near fall. The crowd keeps loudly applauding when the kick outs happen, as it means this incredible match will be continuing.

After this kick out, the fans break out in a loud “This is awesome!” chant as Omega heads to the top-rope backwards while Danielson is laid out on the mat down below. He goes for a Phoenix Splash but nobody was home as Danielson rolled out of the way just in time and Omega crashed down to the mat hard. Danielson gets the crowd going bonkers again as he blasts Omega with repeated kicks and wind-up kicks. He points to Omega and then grabs his arms and stomps the hell out of him emotionally. He rolls him over and looks to lock Omega in the LeBelle Lock. Omega struggles and gets his feet on the ropes before Danielson fully sinks it in.

Danielson pops up and runs the ropes and hits a diving knee on Omega in the corner. He runs for another but runs directly into a V-Trigger from Omega. The two trade shots as the commentators talk about them racing against the clock now, as the 30-minute time limit is about to expire soon. They trade headbutts from their knees and then start mixing in punches and kicks as the crowd reacts louder and louder to each shot. The bell sounds to end the match via time limit draw and they continue brawling anyways.

Match ends via 30 Minute Time-Limit Draw

After The Match: All Hell Breaks Loose

Danielson tries locking Omega in the LeBelle Lock as the bell rings again and the ref tries to break it up. The Super Kliq, a.k.a. The Elite, makes their way down to the ring and they break things up and help Omega recover. “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts formally announces this as a time limit draw. The crowd reacts. The Elite start taking cheap shots on Danielson until Christian Cage and Jurassic Express hit the ring to even the odds and run The Elite off as we head to another commercial break.

CM Punk Addresses AEW Rampage: Grand Slam Match

When we return from the break, the familiar sounds of “Cult of Personality” by Living Colour plays as the fans sing along and the man himself, CM Punk, emerges from the entrance tunnel and begins heading down to the ring.

His music winds down and he begins by saying he’s glad he isn’t wrestling tonight because he’s not sure how you follow the Omega-Danielson time limit draw we just witnessed.

The fans chant and then he continues by talking about it’s been a long time since he’s been in New York City. He says he’s heard a lot of talk about people wanting to see an angry, pissed off CM Punk. He tells everyone to be careful what they wish for and notes that before too long people will likely see that side of him.

Punk then goes on to bring up Powerhouse Hobbs and other Team Taz members. The crowd boos and Punk makes fun of them for being from this area and still having the fans boo him. He says he’s pissed that they put him through a table last week. He says when his music hits and he steps on the stage, he can’t help but feel the love-fest from the fans and the anger goes away.

He says he’s smiling and happy to see the people, but that’s not going to stop him from kicking Hobbs’ ass at Rampage: Grand Slam on Friday night, because it’s a sign that they want to take all of this away from him. He says they made a mistake by letting him live. He vows to put Powerhouse Hobbs to sleep at Rampage: Grand Slam and drops his pipe bomb as “Cult of Personality” plays again. We head to another commercial break after this.

MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

We return from the break and we immediately hear the familiar sounds of The Pinnacle leader, as Maxwell Jacob Friedman heads down to the ring accompanied by Wardlow. He makes Justin Roberts fix the way he introduces his name and taunts the fans a bit as his music fades down.

Now Brian Pillman Jr’s theme hits and out he comes with Julia Hart as the crowd gives him a decent reaction coming out. He settles into the squared circle and it’s time for our second bout of the evening.

The bell sounds and MJF walks up to Pillman Jr. with his hand extended. Pillman Jr. drops down for a double-leg dive and takes MJF down, pummeling him with punches. He backs MJF into the corner and does the same until MJF sneaks a thumb to his eyes as the ref was tied up in between them.

Pillman Jr. continues to get the better of MJF, even out-smarting him momentarily and stopping to let the fans know it. He goes to pick MJF up, and MJF slaps the taste out of his mouth. He yells at him and then Pillman Jr. literally drops him with a slap of his own.

As Pillman Jr. stalks MJF, MJF trips him face-first into the middle turnbuckle in the corner. He goes to work on Pillman Jr. now as Tony Schiavone talks on the broadcast about how despicable MJF is, but how undeniably good he is as well. We head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break we see that Friedman is still dominating the action. Excalibur talks about MJF dismantling Pillman Jr. throughout the duration of the break. He chokes Pillman Jr. in the corner of the ring and taunts the fans as the commentators talk again about how despicable he is as a person, but good as a wrestler.

We now see Pillman Jr. finally firing up for a big offensive comeback. He blasts MJF with punches and then decks him with a powerful thrust kick. He then goes old-school and repeatedly slams MJF face-first into the top turnbuckle in the corner ten times while we see a very cool, unique close-up camera shot.

Things build to Pillman Jr. amping up and MJF rolling to the floor. As Pillman Jr. goes for a dive onto MJF on the floor, MJF gets behind Julia Hart and uses her as a shield. Pillman Jr. stops himself in his tracks and then gets tied up in between them as MJF sneaks in a cheap shot. Hart gets upset and gets in MJF’s face, distracting him while Pillman Jr. hits a running dive through the ropes to drop MJF on the floor.

Back in the ring, Pillman Jr. heads to the top-rope and looks for Air Pillman, however he doesn’t hit it. Instead, he lands in MJF’s salt of the earth submission finisher. MJF gets the tap out and the victory. He crawls over and gets in Julia Hart’s face at ringside and yells into the camera, begging someone to stop him.

Winner: MJF

Alex Marvez Talks To Chris Jericho & Jake Hager

We shoot backstage where Alex Marvez is standing by with Chris Jericho and Jake Hager of the Inner Circle. Marvez brings up the two being challenged by Dan Lambert and The Men of the Year — Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page — for a tag-team match at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam this Friday night.

Hager says Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page have chosen to follow a fat-faced dipsh*t. Jericho talks about the Men of the Year and mocks Lambert a bunch. He invites him to bring his MMA friends with him to Rampage.

Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes

We head back inside Arthur Ashe Stadium where Malakai Black’s theme hits and out he comes for our next match of the evening here on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. The commentators talk about Malakai backing up everything he’s said he would do so far in AEW. They put him over for being super intimidating in everything he does.

Finally, his music cuts off and then the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes’ theme plays as “The American Nightmare” makes his way out and gets ready for his first match back in a while. Also for the first time in a while, Brandi Rhodes, the wife of Cody, accompanies him to the ring along with Arn Anderson. Highlights are shown of the beginning of the rivalry between Cody and Malakai.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our next highly-anticipated match here on the special Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The fans are immediately on their feet and making a ton of noise and breaking out into a ton of chants before anything happens in this one. They lock up and Cody goes for a single leg. Malakai avoids it well. Now they trade some strikes. Malakai ends up hitting a front leg-sweep on Cody to bring him to the mat.

Cody rolls out to the floor. Malakai runs like he’s going to flip out to him on the floor but instead hits a moonsault and lands on his feet in the ring. He sits down cross-legged and taunts Cody, who looks annoyed, from the middle of the ring. Brandi Rhodes flips Malakai off and he smiles real big but then is attacked from behind by Cody. Malakai reverses his attack and locks him up in some kind of modified octopus submission hold while Cody is standing. Cody ends up knocking Malakai out to the floor and connecting with a springboard kick.

We hear the fans boo and Cody reacts wondering if they’re booing him. He heads to the top-rope but leaps right into a big kick from Malakai. Cody sells as Malakai looks around the stadium confidently while Excalibur talks us into a picture-in-picture, mid-match commercial break as the action continues in the ring.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Malakai still in control but just as Cody reverses for a pin attempt. Malakai kicks out and then knocks Cody unconscious with a kick. Cody crashes and lands out on the floor still out of it. Malakai goes out to pick him up but Cody was a lifeless rag-doll so he gives up and rolls back in to take the count-out victory. Eventually Cody pops up and rolls in. Malakai covers him but Cody gets his foot on the ropes just in time before the count of three.

Malakai hits the ropes but Cody springs to life and hits a chop block on the knee of Malakai. The fans are booing every time Cody connects with any kind of offense, as they are clearly behind Malakai in this one. Cody hits a dragon screw on Malakai’s already softened up knee in the ropes. He yanks at the already hurt leg of Malakai in the corner again. He pounds his chest as the fans boo him once again. Malakai cuts Cody’s offensive run short with a spinning back elbow to the dome of Cody.

Cody brushes off another kick attempt by Malakai and looks for his Cross Rhodes finisher but Malakai reverses it and counters it. He ends up tossing and slamming Cody moments later. Cody hits a Cody-Cutter on him and connects after that with a Cross Rhodes. He goes for the cover but Malakai kicks out. Arn Anderson hops on the ring apron out of frustration after that. He falls off as he attempts to get down. This distracts Cody. Arn gets back on the apron and is talking with the ref. Malakai ends up whipping Cody into him, knocking him off the apron again.

Now Cody turns and hits Malakai with a pump kick. He goes to check on Arn and Arn pushes him and says go finish him, don’t worry about me. He goes over to do just that. He picks Malakai up as he is laying nearly under the ring. He rolls him back into the ring. He follows in after him and stomps on him in the corner. He picks him up and hits him with punches in the corner as the fans boo. Cody is losing his cool and he hits the ref. The ref is distracted and Malakai sprays mist in Cody’s eyes and rolls him up. The ref turns and makes the count. 1-2-3. Malakai wins.

Winner: Malakai Black

Miro & Sammy Guevara Vignette

A special vignette airs to hype next week’s TNT Championship showdown between Miro and Sammy Guevara in Rochester, N.Y. Guevara vows to buy his buddy Fuego Del Sol another car to replace the one he lost on Rampage. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Darby Allin & Sting vs. FTR

We return from the break to the familiar sounds of the tag-team with a 21-2 record in AEW, FTR. The duo comprised of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, make their way down to the ring accompanied by Tully Blanchard.

Their music dies down and then the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium go out. The blue lights come on and snow falls from the heavens above as Sting’s theme hits and “The Icon” makes his way out of the entrance tunnel to a big reaction from the fans in the building. Sting is wearing special face-paint for tonight, which the commentators point out.

He settles at the top of the ramp and pauses as his music cuts off. Darby Allin’s theme hits and the fans in Queens go bonkers as the popular rising star in AEW makes his way out to the fans chanting his name. He, too, is wearing some unique face paint for tonight. Darby Allin and Sting fist-bump each other and then head down to the ring for our next match of the evening.

The bell sounds and it will be Darby Allin and Dax Harwood starting things off for their respective teams. Darby is backed into a corner. The fans chant his name. He tags Sting in and “The Icon” enters the ring to a huge pop from the fans.

Cash Wheeler tags in now. Sting and Cash lock up and Sting powers him into the ropes to a nice pop. Dax lures Sting into the FTR corner of the ring and hits him with a cheap shot. Cash follows up and now both FTR members are in the ring and feeding for Sting offense. He slams both guys down and they hit the high road out to the floor. Sting goes for a Stinger splash in the corner on Cash, but Dax pulls Cash out of the way.

Now the two beat down Sting in their corner and make the tag to keep him isolated on their side of the ring with a fresh man on him at all times. Darby finally tags in and fires up, shifting the momentum to his team’s favor with a pair of Coffin Splashes in the corner of the ring. He knocks both FTR members out to the floor and climbs to the top-rope. He looks for a Coffin Drop on both guys out to the floor, but they catch him and slams him into the ring post as we head to a picture-in-picture, mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

As we settle back in from the break, we see that FTR is still very much dominating the offense, as they take it to Darby Allin in the ring while the fans try and rally behind him to get him back into competitive form. Darby tries fighting for a comeback but FTR cuts it short and keeps taking it to him with double-team offense. Finally, Darby does make it to his corner and indeed makes the tag.

Sting takes the hot tag and clears one member of FTR out of the ring. He hits the other with a big spinebuster in the ring for a close near fall. Sting continues to dominate things and hits a big Stinger splash for a near fall. FTR uses veteran heel tactics to trip Sting up for a near fall. Now things are slowed down and FTR looks to take back over control of things. Harwood calls for the end of this one. He picks Sting up for a tombstone piledriver but Sting avoids it and looks for the Scorpion Death Drop.

He doesn’t get it but does get a Stinger splash on both FTR members in the corner. He hits another and then does connect with his Scorpio Death Drop on Wheeler. The legal man, however, Harwood, sneakily wedges a chair into the corner which Tully holds. Sting charges for a Stinger splash but avoids hitting the chair, and rams FTR into it instead before decking Tully off the apron. He locks Harwood in the Scorpion Death Lock. Wheeler tries pulling Harwood out to the floor but Darby notices this and heads to the top. He flies off with the Coffin Drop and Sting makes Harwood tap out to his Scorpion Death Lock for the victory. Great match.

Winners: Darby Allin & Sting