On September 22nd All Elite Wrestling will be invading the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York for their Dynamite Grand Slam show, a highly-anticipated event that has fans on the east coast buzzing as tickets for the general public go on sale this Friday.

However, according to PW Insider pre-sale tickets for the marquee event are released tomorrow on Ticketmaster between 10am-10pm EST. The price ranges from $25 all the way up to $250, but the $250 ticket includes a take-home commemorative AEW Dynamite Grand Slam chair.

Full details regarding the pre-sale can be found here.