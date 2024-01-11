The viewership numbers are in for the January 10th edition of AEW Dynamite.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 797,000 viewers, which is slightly down from the January 3rd episode of 801,000 viewers. It scored a rating of 0.29 in the 18-49 demographic, which was up 12% from the previous Wednesday’s demo number.

Dynamite featured Adam Page battling it out with Claudio Castagnoli, HOOK officially challenge Samoa Joe for the AEW world championship, and Sting and Darby Allin fight an epic tornado tag team war against The Don Callis Family.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.