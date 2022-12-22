The holidays are here, and we’ve got a special edition of Dynamite this week, as well as Rampage. Let’s check out the card:

FTR vs. Ass Boys

AEW Women’s World Title: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

NO DQ Best of Seven for the AEW World Trios Titles: Death Triangle (3) vs. The Elite (1)

AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash

Live from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas! Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Taz are on commentary tonight as we get a recap of last week’s AEW World Heavyweight Title match between MJF and Ricky Starks. MJF is here tonight and so is Bryan Danielson, but Ricky Starks is here… now.

Starks should have expected the games from MJF, but he could have been better. This is just the start for Ricky Starks, not the end of the road. Starks will be the man in AEW because he’s ABSOLUTE. RICKY. STARKS.

Enter Judas. Enter the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Jericho says Starks is a million-dollar talent and will be a champion one day, but not quite yet. Jericho has talked it over with Danny and Sammy, and Jericho would like Starks to join the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Starks says Jericho is dressed like a single father on his fifth divorce but enjoys how Jericho is able to reinvent himself. Starks says “hell no” to joining the JAS. Starks says the J in JAS might as well stand for “jobbers” after Jericho’s stock dropped with last week’s loss to Action Andretti. There’s a lot of genitalia references here, but it ends with Starks challenging Jericho to a match on January 4th. Jericho tells Starks that was the wrong answer as Hager jumps Starks from behind. The JAS hit the ring but ACTION ANDRETTI IS HERE AND CLEANS HOUSE! SPLIT LEGGED MOONSAULT TO JERICHO! Andretti and Starks embrace as the JAS heads to the back.

Match #1. Best of Seven Series for the AEW World Trios Titles, No DQ: Death Triangle (c) vs. The Elite (1)

The Elite are dressed for fights as all hell breaks loose as the bell rings. Triple superkicks by Death Triangle and triple dives to the outside take out The Elite. Nick is still nursing his ankle injury as Penta gets a trio of clotheslines in the corner. Clothesline by Nakazawa and Brandon the Elf gets involved too. Superkick to Brandon by Pac after Brandon freeze sprays Alex Abrahantes in the eye. Penta connects with a trash can to the face of Penta. Trash can drop kick off the top to Matt by Fenix. Outside in face buster by Nick to Pac and a moonsault takes out Fenix on the outside. Slingblade by Penta to Nick on the floor. Death Triangle are setting up tables at ringside as Penta decides to bring Christmas trees and wreaths into play. All six men inside the ring now as Penta sets up the Christmas tree in the corner and Fenix whips Matt into the CHRISTMAS TREE. Cross body by Nick takes out the entire Death Triangle. Superkick to Penta and one for Fenix, but Pac ducks and Nick kicks a chair set up in the corner. The bad ankle! Pac puts the chair around Nick’s ankle and looks to come off the top but Kenny throws a trashcan that connects with Pac’s face. Moonsault by Matt to the outside takes out Lucha Brothers. YOU CAN’T ESCAPE to Pac by Omega finishing with a trashcan moonsault. Two count! Omega goes under the ring… it’s the barbed wire broom as the fans chant “Cleaner!” Fenix gets hit with the broom before connecting with the Kitaro Crusher.. on the barbed wire! Matt and Nick sets Pac and Penta up on the tables on the outside, which leaves Kenny and Fenix together in the ring. Young Bucks go up top and put Pac and Penta through the tables with an elbow and swanton, respectively. Jay Driller on the barbed wire by Kenny to Fenix! One, two, no! BTE Trigger on tap for Fenix but Alex Abrahantes pulls Kenny to the outside! Enziguiri by Pac to Kenny but Kenny hits Fenix with the V-Trigger! Angel’s Wings but Fenix counters with a hurricanrana! 2.9999! Pac tosses the hammer to Fenix who DRILLS Kenny with it! Two count! Pac locks in the Brutalizer on Kenny as Fenix has Nick Jackson in a kneebar. Matt fights Penta off and makes the save for both men! Snap Dragon to Fenix! Matt is in the ring now and picks Fenix up… Indytaker to Fenix on the chair! That’ll do it!

Winners: The Elite (2)

Rating: ***3/4. Entertaining, all over the place, Christmas themed “Miracle on 34th Street Fight-esque” brawl with everything you’d expect from all involved. Death Triangle are steadily transforming into no-nonsense, do whatever it takes to win and forget everyone else bad guys… and I’m here for it.

Death Triangle storm the ring after the loss and all men are armed with hammers! Death Triangle leave The Elite bloodied and beaten but The Elite survive and push the series to 3-2.

Tony Schiavone is in the back with Action Andretti, who’s life has completely changed since last week. Before Andretti can finish his though, the JAS is here and launch a fireball in Andretti’s face! ALL HAIL THE WIZARD.

Bryan Danielson joins Renee in the ring. Danielson doesn’t expect the rest of the BCC to forgive William Regal. Danielson’s first match was right up the road here and thanks Shawn Michaels for getting him started in wrestling. However, while Michaels got Danielson started, Regal was the one who turned Danielson into the person he was today. Regal taught Danielson that there are consequences to your actions, and that goes for MJF, who personally attacked the one person that Danielson loves more than anyone else in this world… other than his family.

Enter Ethan Page and Stokely Hathaway.

Page runs down his accomplishments the last few months and reminds us that if Page was the one to fight MJF last week, Page would currently be the champion. Stokely says Danielson should shop at Trader Joes, with his probiotics, and his vegan glizzies, and stay at home and be a family man.

“You raggedy bitch.” – Stokely Hathaway. Page calls Danielson vegetable man, and not because he’s a vegetarian, but because he’s going to turn Danielson into a vegetable if they ever wrestle. Danielson tells Page if he wants to do it, they can do it tonight. Page balks at the idea because he’s wearing nice pants and says they’re going to do it next week instead. MJF is shown watching from the back.

Excalibur announces a three hundred-thousand-dollar three king’s trios something or other battle royal.

Moxley is here and reminds us that Hangman is involved in the battle royal too, and apparently Moxley is wrestling Darius Martin tonight?

Match #2. Hook vs. Exodus Prime

Drop step and a mat return by Hook. Big body shots in the corner now by Hook and an arm trapped hip toss. Exploder suplex. Cross face by Hook and a Redrum finishes this one.

Winner: Hook

Rating: NR.

Stokely Hathaway is shown on the tron now as Jungle Boy is assaulted by Lee Moriarty and Big Bill… before getting choke slammed into a dumpster. Moxley’s music hits as Hook walks to the back and it looks like we’re running short on time tonight…

Match #3. Jon Moxley vs. Darius Martin

Shoving match to start. Dropkick to the leg of Moxley and another dropkick to the face forces Moxley to bail to the outside. Martin follows as Moxley does Moxley things and suplexes Martin on the floor. Martin fights back but Moxley throws him into the guard rail before rolling back in the ring. Martin surprises Moxley with a suicide dive now and makes Moxley pay with some ground and pound on the floor. Back in the ring now though and Moxley connects with an x-plex before locking up a single leg crab. Moxley lights Martin up in the corner with some chops and a superplex. Moxley looks for a brainbuster but Martin counters. Moxley picks the ankle and focuses the attack on the surgically repaired knee of Martin. Moxley tries to follow up but Martin connects with a Pele kick for two. Flying forearms by Martin and a bottom rope assisted Complete Shot get two! Diving cross body block from the top by Martin but Moxley rolls through and traps the arms and ground and pounds Martin into oblivion. Death Rider gets it done.

Winner: Jon Moxley

Rating: ***. Jon Moxley is just putting in overtime at this point. The dude has to be the MVP of AEW for 2022. Good showing from Martin here as I think this was his first singles match that I’ve seen. Losing to Moxley won’t hurt him and Moxley gave him a good amount here. Perfectly acceptable.

$300,000 3 Kings Trios Battle Royal is the name of the battle royal on Friday.

Match #4. FTR vs. Ass Boys

FTR are still taped up heavily from their battle with DEM BOYS at Ring of Honor’s Final Battle. Colten and Cash to start. Double atomic drops by Cash and a back body to Austin. Cash whips Colten into the corner where Austin is several times before Dax comes in and the Gunn’s get dumped to the outside. Back inside now and Colten dropkicks Cash and cuts the ring in half. Chin lock city now as we head to PIP. Back from break as Cash runs Colten into the top turnbuckle and both men are down. Dax gets the hot tag and lays in to both Gunn’s with chops and back elbows. Lariat to Colten. Manhattan drop to Austin. Sharpshooter attempt now but Colten drags Dax to the outside. Spike piledriver attempt on the floor by the Gunn’s but Cash comes through the middle rope with a flying elbow! Colten shoves Dax into the stairs back-first as Austin drops Cash on the guard rail throat-first. Austin in the ring now mocks DX before locking the Sharpshooter on Dax. Cash makes the save and dumps Austin to the outside. Cash tries to follow with an elbow off the apron but misses and crashes and burns on the guard rail. Dax tries to powerbomb Colten but his back gives out! Dax looks for the roll up instead but Colten rolls through and holds the ropes and gets the three! Wow!

Winners: Ass Boys

Rating: **1/2. More storyline here than match, but FTR is on a three-match losing streak! Biggest win of the Gunn’s career for sure, as FTR are beaten up and beaten down at this point.

Sonjay Dutt raps over The Acclaimed music and I uh… I don’t know what to say about that one.

Tony Schiavone is in the ring with Rick Ross. That’s an odd sentence. Keith Lee comes out first. “I am the biggest boss, Rick Ross.” Ross wants to bring out the young legend, Swerve. Rick Ross throwing out F bombs on live TV… tremendous. Swerve is here eventually and says he’s not doing things on Keith Lee’s time. Swerve says Lee needs to be focused, and keep his eyes in the back of his head… and we wait. This is awkward. Parker Boudreaux is here and he gets disposed of.

Swerve waits on the entrance way and invites Lee to join him. Lee gets jumped by… I have no idea. Dude looks like some combination of UFC light heavyweight Juri Prochazka and Post Malone. Boudreaux now cracks a chair over the back of Lee. Both men hold Lee on the steel steps and put a cinderblock on his stomach as Swerve comes off the top with a Swerve Stomp! This whole thing was everywhere, coupled with Rick Ross yelling “YOUNG LEGEND” every thirty seconds.

Match #5. AEW Women’s World Champion: Jamie Hayter (c) w/ Britt Baker & Rebel vs. Hikaru Shida

Clothesline by Hayter and a BIG elbow by Shida. Both women are trading strikes as Shida gets the upper hand and beats Hayter down to the corner. Body slam by Shida and some ground and pound as the crowd is split directly in half here. Shida charges Hayter in the corner as Hayter moves and rolls snake eyes on the top turnbuckle. Hayter throws Shida into the guard rail on the outside and follows with some stomps in the corner. Hayter rolls Shida in the ring and the elbow exchange continues. Snap suplex/jackhammer by Hayter for a quick two count. Double clothesline now and both women are down in the center of the ring. Both women are up and its elbow city again. Running dropkick by Shida now and Hayter is rocked. Shida looks for some mounted punches in the corner and follows up with a missile dropkick from the second rope. Shida rolls to the outside but gets as far as the apron before getting caught by Shida. Shida looks for the deadlift superplex but Hayter counters with a snap mare off the top to the apron! Hayter now looking for a German suplex off the apron to the floor, but Shida holds on and connects with a big knee strike! Shida with a superplex off the apron to the floor! Both women make it back in the ring before the count… barely. Shida with a big rising knee strike and a Meteora off the top! Falcon Arrow! One, two, no! Shida puts Hayter on the top but Hayter sends her crashing to the floor. Moonsault by Hayter but there’s no one home! Running knee to a kneeling Hayter by Shida! Two count! Shida looks for the Kitana but Hayter is out! Shida picks up Hayter but Hayter with the DVD on the knee! Sliding lariat by Shida! Uranage back breaker by Hayter gets another long two! Hayterade by Hayter but Shida counters with a knee! Question mark kick! Axe kick! Hayter ducks the Kitana but Hayter catches her with a German suplex! Rebel is on the apron and Baker has the kendo stick. Shida grabs the kendo stick and hits Baker in the stomach. Powerbomb by Hayter! Lariat by Hayter! TWO COUNT! Hayterade! One, two, three!

Winne and STILL AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter

Rating: ****1/4. If this is how the Jamie Hayter-era is going to go, I am fully on board. Absolutely excellent match between two of the best wrestlers in the world today. On paper, I don’t think anyone expected Shida to win the title, but down the stretch they had me jumping out of my seat. Great showing by both women and you can’t help but think this could be the start of something special.

Britt Baker, Rebel, and Hayter jump on Shida after the bell. Toni Storm is here! Storm makes the save for Shida but Storm isn’t medically cleared, and she gets taken out with the title belt. Saraya is here! Saraya takes out Rebel and hits the quickest superkick I think I’ve ever seen to Britt Baker. The good gals stand tall as Dr. Britt Baker and company retreat to the back.

Final Thoughts: At the one-hour mark of this show, we had one match. I think some of the timing was off (Moxley’s music hit while Hook was in the ring, the Swerve segment), but the home stretch was great stuff. I’m willing to let the Swerve faction play out but that was a ROUGH introduction. The rest of the show was heavy on story, and that’s a nice change of pace. Glad to see guys like Ricky Starks and Ethan Page elevated to positions of importance as well. The main event was great and sets up the Saraya vs. Baker rematch nicely, as well as future challengers for Jamie Hayter. The Best of Seven stuff continues to deliver as well. 7.5/10.