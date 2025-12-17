It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash is live tonight at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Co-op Live in Manchester, England.
Featured below is the advertised lineup of matches and segments for the Wednesday, December 17, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time program:
* Continental Classic Blue League: Jon Moxley vs. Rodrick Strong
* Continental Classic Blue League: Mascara Dorada vs. Orange Cassidy
* Continental Classic Gold League: Kyle Fletcher vs. PAC
* Contract Signing for AEW World Title Match: Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page
* Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR vs. Bang Bang Gang
* $1,000,000 Winner Take All Trios Match: The Elite (Young Bucks & Kenny Omega) vs. Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita & Hechicero)
* 8-Woman Tag Match: Mercedes Mone, Athena, Marina Shafir & Megan Bayne vs. Babes of Wrath & Timeless Love Bombs
