AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash is live tonight at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

Featured below is the advertised lineup of matches and segments for the Wednesday, December 17, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time program:

* Continental Classic Blue League: Jon Moxley vs. Rodrick Strong

* Continental Classic Blue League: Mascara Dorada vs. Orange Cassidy

* Continental Classic Gold League: Kyle Fletcher vs. PAC

* Contract Signing for AEW World Title Match: Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page

* Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR vs. Bang Bang Gang

* $1,000,000 Winner Take All Trios Match: The Elite (Young Bucks & Kenny Omega) vs. Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita & Hechicero)

* 8-Woman Tag Match: Mercedes Mone, Athena, Marina Shafir & Megan Bayne vs. Babes of Wrath & Timeless Love Bombs

