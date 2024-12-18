It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns live at 8/7c on TBS tonight from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. with this week’s special “Holiday Bash” themed episode of AEW Dynamite.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the December 18 episode of the show:
* MJF to speak
* FTR to speak
* TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Anna Jay
* Nick Wayne & Christian Cage vs. HOOK & Katsuyori Shibata
* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Will Ospreay vs. Darby Allin
* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Shelton Benjamin vs. Beast Mortos
* Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & PAC vs. Orange Cassidy, Hangman Page & Jay White
Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash results coverage from Washington, D.C.
TONIGHT!#AEWDynamite #HolidayBash will be LIVE from the nation’s capital in Washington, DC with an absolutely STACKED night of AEW action!
It all starts at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/KdSRsbW0v6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 18, 2024