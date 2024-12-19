Season’s Greetings from AEW with three big holiday themed shows in a row!

Continental Classic Blue League: Shelton Benjamin vs. The Beast Mortos

Continental Classic Gold League: Will Ospreay vs. Darby Allin

Hook & Katsuyori Shibata vs. The Patriarchy

Hangman Page, Jay White, & Orange Cassidy vs. The Death Riders

AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Anna Jay

AEW Dynamite: “Holiday Bash” 2024

Live from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC! Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Matt Menard are on commentary tonight.

Match #1. AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Anna Jay

Shoulder block by Mercedes but Anna slaps her in the face and charges her in the corner, following up with some clotheslines and chops. Mercedes comes back with the three amigos for a two count. Arm ringer and a hook kick by Anna. Anna sets Mercedes up on the top rope, follows with a head kick, and tries for an Iconoclasm but Mercedes slips out with a straightjacket backstabber. Low Meteora gets two. Mercedes stays in control throughout the commercia break with a chinlock, but Anna rolls through for the Queenslayer and gets it. Mercedes quickly walks up the ropes, rolls back, freeing herself from the hold and delivering a dropkick to the back. Anna flips out of a back suplex and connects with the backstabber for two. Blockbuster off the middle rope by Anna! Two count. Trio of running back heel kicks in the corner by Anna and now the Iconoclasm. Anna holds on… Noshigami! One, two, no! Mercedes just barely grabs the bottom rope. Mercedes rolls to the apron but gets neckbreakered over the middle rope. Queenslayer by Anna and it’s locked in! Mercedes is in the middle of the ring but she bit the arm of Anna! Mercedes reaches up and locks in the Statement Maker in the center of the ring. Anna somehow bridges out and drives Mercedes into the turnbuckle. Roll up by Anna gets two. Running sunset buckle bomb by Mercedes! Mone Maker in the middle of the ring and this one is over.

Winner and STILL TBS Champion: Mercedes Mone

Rating: ***1/4. Real strong opener here and it seems like Mercedes is finding her footing in AEW, thankfully. I’ve got to say though, her finisher is just… not clicking. Another strong showing from Anna Jay, too.

A video of FTR from Cash’s house is shown. Cash says they don’t even disagree with the Death Riders message, but they told them they’ve got no problem with them. All FTR did was stop them from killing a dude. Dax says the doctor won’t clear them until January 1st, but they will be there in Ashville and they’re not coming alone. Top Guys, out.

MJF is here, decked out in Hanukkah swag. MJF says he doesn’t care about anyone in DC, or the wackass Washington Wizards. MJF is no Scrooge, it’s the most wonderful time of the year, after all. Hanukkah is coming up and if you don’t celebrate it, Santa isn’t real and he’s not sorry. The fans respond by chanting Santa. Hanukkah is about giving, and MJF would like to talk about a fundraiser that means a lot to him. A starving, freakishly small, little child needs your help… and that child is Adam Cole. A hilariously doctored photo of Adam Cole is shown, and MJF gives us a QR code to buy World’s End. A portion of proceeds will go to put Cole out of his misery.

Whoops, Adam Cole on the big screen. Cole says he talked to Tony Khan, and he will finally finish this at World’s End. Wait, he’s forgetting something. Max, am I kicking your ass yet?”

Cole is behind MJF in the ring and hits a superkick. Cole thinks about the Panama Sunrise but MJF bails.

Jamie Hayter is here with a message to Julia Hart. Hayter is going to serve up a dish best served cold. After Hart gets dumped on her head, Hayter is serving up some Hayterade.

Match #2. The Patriarchy w/ Mama Wayne & Kip Sabian vs. Hook & Katsuyori Shibata

Excalibur accidentally calls Nick Wayne Nick Gage, and I can see it. Nick Wayne, Christian Cage, Nick Gage. Nick Cage… it all tracks. Couple of head lock takeovers by Hook and then Wayne tries a high kick and they reset. Shibata and Christian in now, but that doesn’t last long as Christian doesn’t like the offense from Shbiata and here comes Wayne. Hook back body drops Christian over the top and on to Nick Wayne on the floor. Hook tries to lock in the RedRum on Wayne but Christian goes to the ribs with the briefcase from the outside. Hook is isolated throughout the commercial break but catches Wayne with a T-bone suplex and everyone is down. Shibata gets the hot tag and clears the ring. Running boot in the corner to Wayne and a series of hard chops in the corner. Delayed dropkick in the corner by Shibata and a front headlock suplex. Two count. Shibata wants a straight armbar but Wayne hips his way to the bottom rope. Running boot by Wayne but Shiabata eats it. Shibata responds with one of his own and Wayne fires up. STO by Shibata to Wayne and one for Christian. Snap mare by Shibata but Christian trips him up. Hook dumps Christian with an exploder on the floor. Superkick by Wayne and an attempted Wayne’s World but Shibata catches him with the rear naked choke. Shibata with the PK to Wayne. Christian runs in as Mama Wayne distracts the referee and goes to the eyes of Shibata, before dropping him with the Killswitch. Wayne rolls on top of Shibata for the one, two, three.

Winners: The Patriarchy

Rating: **1/2. Perfectly fine tag match here, although typing “Nick Wayne pinned Katsuyori Shibata” hurts my soul. The Patriarchy cheats and Hook isn’t able to get his hands on the guys that put his dad out of commission… yet.

A video package of the “King of New York” Chris Jericho is shown.

Mariah May reminds us the AEW Women’s division is not alive and well, because she’s cleared it all out. May accepts Thunder Rosa’s offer for a Tijuana Street Fight. Bring you dad, Thunder Rosa. Does being a failure run in your family?

Tony Schiavone welcomes Ricochet, who will be taking on Will Ospreay on Saturday at Christmas Collision. Tony says that Ricochet has a shot at making it to the end of the tournament, but he’s noticed a change of attitude lately. Ricochet asks if that attitude looked good on him?

Enter The Hurt Syndicate.

Ricochet wants to know if they saw how he beat the breaks off Komander and Brody King. MVP saw that. Sure sure. MVP wants to see if Ricochet still has the business card on him and he does. Lashley grabs Ricochet by the face and MVP rips the card up. Nobody likes a kiss ass. Alright then.

Match #3. AEW Continental Classic Blue League: Shelton Benjamin (3) vs. The Beast Mortos (0)

Benjamin just tosses Mortos with a huge back body drop. Mortos goes over the top to the apron and flips back in with a tieres that sends Benjamin to the corner. Hip toss by Benjamin but Mortos flips over the ropes and arm drags Benjamin, then DDTs the ankle. Mortos grabs the hand and tries to walk the ropes, but it looks like he slips and crotches himself on the top. Benjamin improvises and sends Mortos to the floor with a big running knee. Running clothesline by Benjamin now and we’ve got some miscommunication here. Majistral cradle by Mortos gets two. Snap powerslam by Mortos gets two. Reverse Slingblade by Mortos and a twisting senton off the top! Two count. Benjamin catches a jumping Mortos with a running powerslam. Mortos sets up a la Undertaker and headbutts Benjamin. Rolling elbow. Mortos runs right into a huge thrust kick. German suplex by Benjamin. Two. Three. Running knee in the corner. Two of em. Hurt Fall finishes this one.

Winner: Shelton Benjamin (6)

Rating: **1/2. Seems like they were off a bit the first half of the match, but the second half was awesome and Shelton is on a roll.

The Hurt Syndicate put the boots to Mortos after the match. Another German suplex to Mortos. MVP wants us to know that this is what Daniel Garcia has to look forward to on Saturday.

Enter Daniel Garcia.

Garcia isn’t stupid, he can do the math, he knows what the odds are… but here’s Mark Briscoe! Mark Briscoe and Daniel Garcia hit the ring but the numbers quickly get the better of them. MVP breaks the cane around Briscoe’s back and Garcia gets spinebustered by Lashley.

Renee is in the back with Ricochet. Ricochet says he didn’t come to AEW just to step in the ring with Will Ospreay, he came to AEW to beat him.

Swerve is here! “What up, turd?” – Swerve.

Swerve says he knows the real Trevor, and Ricochet’s little follower mentality isn’t going to last long in AEW. Ricochet says he knows the real Swerve, and he didn’t win the Continental Classic… but Ricochet will.

Toni Storm introduces herself to RJ City. Toni says she’s seen every AEW show since the start, and she’s happy to finally be here. RJ City does a word association and Toni Storm has no idea who “Timeless” is, and says Mariah May is the best in the business. Remember when Cactus Jack got lost? Think of that.

Match #4. Continental Classic Gold League: Will Ospreay (6) vs. Darby Allin (3)

Double jump arm drag by Darby but Ospreay lands on his feet. Bottom rope crossbody by Darby. Ospreay misses a high kick. Reset. Coffin splash in the corner by Ospreay. Cannonball suicide dive by Darby! Ospreay rolls in the ring and Darby goes up top, but Ospreay rolls to the apron. Coffin Drop by Darby on the apron but Ospreay moves and HOLY CHRIST ALMIGHTY DARBY LANDS HARD AND RICOCHETS TO THE FLOOR. WOW. The landing was so bad the arena got quiet. Somehow, as usual, Darby is fine and the match continues… kind of. Darby is rolling from side to side to break the count throughout the commercial. Knee drop by Ospreay but Darby hits the ropes and springboards off with a coffin splash. Up and over Stunner by Darby and he can’t cover Ospreay because of the back injury. Darby instead heads up top and gets caught… cheeky Nandos! Ospreay goes up top and misses a Phoenix Splash but lands on his feet. Running Code Red by Darby is countered when Ospreay flips Darby onto his feet and catches him with a standing Hidden Blade. Ospreay thinks Storm Breaker but Darby counters that into a Code Red! One, two, no! Both guys trade elbows now but Ospreay drops Darby with a chop. Twice. Superkick by Ospreay but he misses the superkick and Darby hits a springboard Coffin Drop! Two count. Both guys now meet on the top rope, each from a different side of the floor. Ospreay trips Darby’s feet out and picks him up off the top in a Style’s Clash position. Ospreay thinks about dropping him on the apron, but he takes him all the way to the floor instead! Darby barely makes it in before the ten count and he walks right into an OsCutter! Two count. Ospreay thinks Storm Breaker but Darby counters into the Scorpion Death Drop! Coffin Splash by Darby! Another Coffin Drop! One, two, three! Wow!

Winner: Darby Allin

Rating: ****1/4. Unbelievable. What an upset. What a match. Darby doesn’t give up and he gets nearly murdered, but somehow comes back to defeat Ospreay, who’s helping out everyone at this point.

The Death Riders music hits and here they come.

Match #5. Trios Match: The Death Riders vs. Orange Cassidy, Hangman Page, and Jay White

Cassidy lays into Yuta to start and here we go. Shotgun dropkick by Cassidy and a springboard twisting cannonball takes out Pac and Yuta on the floor, but Moxley jabs him in the throat to even the odds. Moxley thinks about a piledriver but Cassidy counters with a back body drop and tags Page. Double jump clothesline to Pac and a fallaway slam to Yuta. Lariat by Page, who throws Yuta into the corner and asks him to tag Moxley. White tags himself in, and Page isn’t happy. Page gets mad and leaves to the back so Moxley clotheslines Jay White. Piledriver by Moxley and White is in trouble. Pac in now as the Death Riders make a bunch of quick tags during the commercial. Back body drop by White but Pac comes outside-in with a cutter over the top! Pac misses a low dropkick and White counters with a big lariat. Release dragon suplex! Moxley gets the tag but White goes underneath with a cutthroat suplex to Moxley and a DDT! Cassidy gets the tag and he puts the boots to Cassidy and it’s Stundog Millioniaire! Yuta sacrifices himself but suplexes Cassidy. Pac goes up top and Cassidy catches him with a superplex! Cassidy wants the Orange Punch but Moxley counters into an Ace Crusher. Hangman is back! Big boot to Moxley and Hangman wants the Buckshot but Cassidy is here with an Orange Punch. Buckshot by Hangman but Cassidy moves and he takes out Yuta. Hangman sneaks in the ring… Bladerunner to Pac! Hangman and Page get in each other’s face as Moxley rolls Cassidy up for the win.

Winners: Death Riders

Rating: ***1/4. The action was good but it’s all about storyline. These three can’t get along and we’ll see how that effects World’s End.

After the match, The Death Riders surround the ring and it’s a donnybrook. Orange Punch to Pac on the floor. Hangman and Yuta have paired off but Marina Shafir has taken Jon Moxley to the back!

Final Thoughts: Man, AEW can really do wrestling right when they want to. Starting with an excellent match between Jay and Mone and finishing with Darby/Ospreay and the Death Riders tag match? One of my favorite Dynamites of the year this year. The stories heading into World’s End are clear, easy to follow, and interesting, whereas the Continental Classic continues to deliver. 9/10.