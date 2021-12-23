It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest edition of their weekly two-hour television program on TNT, which this week emanates from the historic Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, and features a special “Holiday Bash” theme.

On tap for the second annual AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash special event is a highly-anticipated AEW Trios bout, with CM Punk, Darby Allin & Sting teaming up to take on FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) and The Pinnacle leader MJF.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy, Malakai Black vs. Griff Garrison, Nyla Rose vs. Ruby Soho in a TBS Women’s Championship Tournament semifinal bout, a Christmas Party hosted by Dr. Britt Baker and more.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash results from Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

AEW DYNAMITE: HOLIDAY BASH RESULTS (12/22/2021)

This week’s holiday-themed edition of Dynamite on TNT kicks off with the usual cold open video and then we shoot inside historic Greensboro Coliseum to formally get the second-annual “Holiday Bash” special event underway.

From there, the commentary team welcomes us to the program and then they send things down to “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts, as we get ready for our opening contest of the week.

Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy

With that said, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme music of Adam Cole. The Elite member makes his way down to the ring as the fans sing along with his theme, particularly the “BOOM! Adam Cole…Bay-Bay!” portion when he hit the ring apron and stepped through the ropes.

As he settles inside the ring, his music dies down and then the equally familiar sounds of the theme music of Orange Cassidy hits. Out comes “Freshly Squeezed” as the commentators tout his win/loss record in AEW, which flashes across the screen as he heads down to the squared circle.

Things are slow to get started, as Cassidy plays up his too-cool-for-school, casual style, taking his time as he removes his sunglasses and other ring entrance gear. We finally see Cassidy and Cole go face-to-face in the middle of the ring. Cole taunts Cassidy by doing his “BOOM! Adam Cole … Bay-Bay!” routine once again, with the fans loudly doing it along with him.

Now we see Cassidy grab Cole’s hands and then the action gets going, as these two start exchanging head-locks and takedowns. Each make it back to their feet and reverse things so that they are controlling the action. The fans seem split, with them giving huge babyface reactions to both guys thus far. Cole swings and misses after seemingly establishing control of Cassidy.

Cassidy capitalizes by taking Cole down again, but once more we see Cole reverse him and take top position on the mat. Cassidy escapes and makes it back to his feet. He and Cole close in on each other, and it is Cole looking to isolate and control the arm of Cassidy. Cassidy reverses and controls the limb of Cole until Cole sweeps him and takes him down to the mat for a quick roll-up attempt.

We see Cassidy kick out at two and then Cole slaps a rear chin lock on him. The fans clap and rally behind the “Freshly Squeezed” one, which works as Cassidy gets back to his feet and escapes. He snatches up a side head lock on Cole again and takes him down for a deep-roll-up attempt, but only gets two. He goes for another pin attempt but again Cole kicks out.

He throws Cassidy into the corner of the ring face-first, and then follows behind him, catching him coming off the turnbuckles with a back-stabber. He hits a biceps pose as he is feeling confident now at how the match is going. He whips Cassidy into the corner again. He blasts Cassidy with a big right hand after sitting him on the top-rope. With Cassidy dazed, Cole climbs up after him.

It looks like Cole is attempting to secure a superplex. Cassidy eventually fights it off and pushes Cole down to the mat before executing a diving cross-body splash that connects. He then hits the ropes and does a hurricanrana, twisting around into a DDT that plants Cole face-first in the mat. He goes for the follow-up pin attempt, however Cassidy kicks out before the count of three.

As Cassidy heads to the top-rope, we see Brandon Cutler and The Young Bucks — Nick and Matt Jackson — making their way out. The trio heads down to the ring and when they arrive at the ringside area, we see Cassidy leap off the top-rope out to the floor, splashing onto Cutler and taking him out. From there, we see The Best Friends hit the scene to even up the numbers game outside the ring.

The Best Friends and The Young Bucks brawl away from the ringside area, but the distraction alone helped Cole regain the offensive lead, as he blasts Cassidy and begins working him over at ringside. He ends up getting whipped into the steel steps on a reversal from Cassidy, which leaves him clutching his knee and rolling around on the mat at ringside in pain.

On that note, we see Cassidy following up and adding more punishment to Cole as Excalibur talks us into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the match continues at ringside. When we return from the break, we see both guys on their knees in the ring trading shots, however Cassidy is barely touching Cole, to the point that Cole looks at his chest in disbelief after Cassidy “connects.”

This continues until we see Cassidy start to put some stank on his shots, as they begin having the desired affect. This doesn’t last long, however, as Cole ends up pulling into the offensive lead, taking control of the action. He works over the “Freshly Squeezed” one in the middle of the ring, blasting him with a big pump-kick. He goes to follow-up, however, Cassidy catches him with a reversal and connects with a Stun-Dog Millionaire.

He heads to the top-rope and leaps off, catching Cole on the way down with a beautiful diving DDT for an ultra-close pin fall attempt. The commentators begin running down some of the action still to come as both guys are slow to get back to their feet. Cole hoists Cassidy up and hits him with a big move that leaves him laid out and lifeless on the mat. The fans chant “Adam Cole!” as he heads to the top-rope, with the commentators speculating that he is looking for his Panama Sunrise finisher.

Cassidy, sensing this, backs away out of range, forcing Cole to hop down off the top and head after him. Cassidy blasts him with a shot as he was coming in, which leads to another offensive shift in the match. Cassidy lays Cole out and then heads to the ring apron. He puts back on his sunglasses and then climbs to the top-rope. He puts his hands high in the air once settled in on the top-rope. He then goes to do his dramatic hands in his pockets routine. When his hands enter his pockets, he leaps off the top.

“Freshly Squeezed” comes down right into a super kick from Cole. Moments later, Cole hits his Panama Sunrise finisher off the ropes, however Cassidy manages to kick out of the follow-up pin attempt. From there, Cole takes his knee pad down and looks for the boom baby blast to the back of Cassidy’s head. Cassidy avoids it and ends up laying Cole out with a Beach Break. Before he can follow up with an Orange Punch or anything else, we see Bobby Fish run down to the ring and distract Cassidy.

While this is going on, on the other side of the ring we see Kyle O’Reilly arrive through the crowd. He blasts Cassidy with a shot, which leads to Cole following up and finishing him off for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Adam Cole

After The Match: Kyle O’Reilly Helps Cole & Fish Take Out Best Friends

Once the match wraps up, we see Cole approach O’Reilly. As that is going on, The Best Friends arrive on the scene and look to even things up for Cassidy. Instead, they get gobbled up by Cole, Fish and O’Reilly.

The former trio known as The Undisputed ERA pose together in the ring. While this is going on, we see The Young Bucks — Nick and Matt Jackson — re-emerge from the back looking confused / disappointed. They head to the ring and approach Cole, Fish and O’Reilly.

Cole ends up in between the duo of Nick and Matt Jackson on one side of him, and Fish and O’Reilly on the other. The commentators do a good job of explaining this on the broadcast. Cole ends up exiting the ring with O’Reilly and Fish as his music plays and The Young Bucks continue to look upset. They head to the back as we head to another commercial break.

Hangman Page & Bryan Danielson Comment On Announced Rematch For Jan. 5

When we return from the break, an official match graphic flashes across the screen announcing “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson II for the AEW World Championship on the first episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on January 5, 2022 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

From there, we head back inside the Greensboro Coliseum where we see Tony Schiavone standing in the ring. He introduces his guest at this time, none other than AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page. Page makes his way to the ring to chants of “Cowboy sh*t!” from the fans in attendance.

Schiavone brings up the 60-minute time-limit draw Page had with Danielson on last week’s Winter Is Coming show. Page talks about how he doesn’t feel like a winner or a champion right now. He goes on to ensure that he will when he and Danielson meet inside the ring again in two weeks for their rematch.

On that note, the “American Dragon” makes his way out and stops on the ramp with a microphone in hand. He talks about Page being scared and says if he hadn’t hurt his leg one week earlier in a match, he would have easily beaten Page. He doesn’t want things to end in a draw with Page just milking the clock and trying to keep his title, which he claims Page did the first time around as well.

With that said, he suggests they have judges in case the match goes the time-limit distance once again. If it does, the judges will determine a winner. Page ends up agreeing to this.

MJF & The Pinnacle Backstage Segment

After this, we shoot backstage where MJF is with The Pinnacle. He talks down to Wardlow for not doing what he was told on last week’s show and then begins delivering a message to CM Punk.

He mentions that when Punk doesn’t get his way, that’s when the real CM Punk comes out. He goes on to hype their AEW Trios match on tonight’s show, before FTR closes out the segment with some additional comments.

After this, we head to another commercial break, with the commentators plugging that Wardlow will be in action when the show returns.

Wardlow vs. Shawn Dean

We return from the break and hear the familiar sounds of Wardlow’s theme song. He makes his way out accompanied by Shawn Spears. The Pinnacle duo settle into the squared circle where Wardlow’s opponent is already waiting for him.

It will be Wardlow going one-on-one against “The Captain” Shawn Dean. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our second match of the evening. Immediately we see Wardlow grab hold of Dean and execute a powerbomb.

He decides to hit another. He does this a total of four times in a row and then puts his boot on his chest and scores the easy squash match pin fall victory. After the match, Wardlow is joined by Spears in the ring, who pushes past him to beat on Shawn Dean some more. He then forcefully grabs Wardlow’s hand and raises it in victory.

Winner: Wardlow