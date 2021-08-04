It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly AEW on TNT television program.

Emanating from their home turf of Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida this evening, AEW Dynamite: Homecoming features a jam-packed lineup from top-to-bottom.

On tap for tonight’s return event in Jacksonville is Chris Jericho vs. Juventud Guerrera in Chapter 3 of The 5 Labours of Jericho where “Le Champion” must win via a top-rope move, as well as Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black, Miro vs. Lee Johnson for the TNT Championship, Christian Cage vs. The Blade, Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin vs. 2.0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) and Daniel Garcia, as well as The Bunny vs. Leyla Hirsch for a shot at the NWA Women’s Championship.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite: Homecoming results from Jacksonville, FL.

AEW DYNAMITE: HOMECOMING RESULTS (8/4/2021)

This week’s Homecoming special edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT kicks off with the usual weekly opening signature video package.

From there, we shoot inside Daily’s Place where fire and pyro explodes as Jim Ross does his “It’s Wednesday night and you know what that means” catchphrase as he introduces Tony Schiavone and Excalibur.

The three-man commentary team run down the stacked lineup for tonight’s show as the camera pans around and shows everyone in attendance.

Labour Chapter 3

Chris Jericho vs. Juventud Guerrera

On that note, they send us down to the ring where “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts begins the formal pre-match ring introductions for The Labour Of Jericho: Chapter 3 match.

We hear the familiar sounds of Chris Jericho’s theme and the fans sing along as he makes his way down to the ring for this week’s opener as highlights are shown of his deathmatch victory over Nick Gage in last week’s Chapter 2 victory in The Labours of Jericho.

The music dies down and the fans continue singing as always as “The Demo God” smiles ear-to-ear. He settles inside the ring and then the theme for his opponent hits and his old rival from the past, Juventud Guerrera, makes his way out and down to the ring to a big reaction from the fans in Jacksonville.

“The Juice” settles in the ring as the theme hits to bring out the leader of The Pinnacle. MJF makes his way out, stopping to tear up a fans sign, as he heads over to join J.R., Schiavone and Excalibur on guest commentary for this match.

From there, we hear the bell sound and Juvi immediately charges Jericho, taking it to him, and just as fast, MJF starts talking trash on commentary. Guerrera hits back-to-back top-rope spots on Jericho and then clotheslines him over the top-rope and out to the floor. He climbs to the top again and launches himself onto Jericho on the floor. The fans chant “Holy sh*t!” afterwards.

Back in the ring, Juvi goes to the top again and connects with a missile dropkick. After that, Jericho reverses the momentum to his favor as he sends “The Juice” out to the floor the hard way. He follows out after him and goes to work on him on offense as the fans cheer him on. Back in the ring again, Jericho hits a top-rope cross-body splash for a near fall.

MJF and Schiavone argue on commentary as Juvi kicks and strikes his way back into competitive form, only for Jericho to clothesline him right down to the mat. Juventud hits a thrust kick that decks Jericho and he goes for the cover, only for Jericho to kick out at two. Back up, the two fight back-and-forth for a couple of minutes. Jericho hits a nice back-breaker and then Aubrey Edwards remnds Jericho that he can only attempt to win the match after a top-rope spot.

Jericho gets angry and starts tearing at the mask of Guerrera. Juvi fights his way free and the match resumes with both guys on their feet. Juvi takes Jericho to the top-rope and is looking for an avalanche hurricanrana. Jericho cuts him off in mid-air as they were coming down, transitioning to the Walls of Jericho once they hit the mat, which since it happened coming off the top was a legal way to attempt to finish the match for Jericho. Unfortunately, Juvi made it to the ropes to force the hold to be broken to keep this match alive.

Juvi fires up again and blasts Jericho with a thrust kick and a super kick for a near fall. The fans chant “This is awesome!” Juvi hits the Juvi-Driver on Jericho and goes for the cover but Jericho kicks out at two. Jericho catches Juvi with the Judas Effect but can’t go for the cover so he heads to the top rope and comes off with a flying Judas Effect that connects as Juvi was getting back up. He makes the cover and scores the pin, earning the victory in the Labour of Jericho Chapter 3 match.

Winner: Chris Jericho

MJF Makes Labours Of Jericho Chapter 4 Announcement

Once the match ends, MJF leaves his position at the commentary desk and then Wardlow ambushes Jericho and Juvi both in the ring. He beats both down badly, Jericho in particular, and leaves them laying.

MJF gets on the mic and talks to Jericho while he’s down and out. He trashes the fans in Daily’s Place and then goes on to announce that Labours of Jericho Chapter 4 is a match against Wardlow.

He adds that the bout will be one with the stipulation being that will see him accompanied to the ring by someone who will ensure that the match is called fair and square — Maxwell Jacob Friedman, who will serve as the special referee for the bout. His music hits again as the fans boo.

Andrade El Idolo & Chavo Guerrero Jr. Confront The Lucha Bros

Backstage we see The Lucha Bros, who talk briefly when up walks Andrade El Idolo and Chavo Guerrero Jr. Chavo asks where their thank-yous are for the limos last week. Alex Abrahantes says that Pentagon says no. The Lucha Bros walk off as we head to a commercial break.

Hangman Page & The Dark Order Taking A Break?

We return from the break and Tony Schiavone is backstage with The Dark Order. Hangman Page comes in and apologizes for costing them their shot at the tag-team titles. Page says he needs to quit relying on them to have his back. He says he needs to take a break from being friends and walks off.

Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston & Darby Allin vs. 2.0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) & Daniel Garcia

We head back inside Daily’s Place where 2.0 Matt Lee and Jeff Parker come out along with Daniel Garcia for an AEW Trios match against three of the top dogs in the company.

As the trio settles in the ring a split-screen interview from earlier today shows the guys calling out Darby Allin, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. When it ends, Darby’s theme hits and the fans go nuts as he comes out accompanied by Sting.

Allin settles in the ring and the fans scream again. He then waits as the “Wild Thing” theme hits to bring out the team of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston, who we see via camera from backstage all the way through the crowd and into the ring.

The bell sounds and Garcia charges at Allin and ambushes him to kick this one off with a bang. Matt Lee and Eddie Kingston end up tagging in shortly after that and Kingston blasts Lee with some chops.

The heel trio make another tag and execute some double team spots as we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues in the ring. When we return from the break we see Kingston is down and out on the mat. He goes to crawl over for the tag but Garcia kicks him and cuts him off.

Moxley runs over and ambushes Garcia on the floor. Back in the ring, Kingston sends the new legal man, Jeff Parker, out to the floor. Parker and Lee are talking when they notice Sting is standing right in front of them. While they are distracted by “The Icon” they eat a dive from Darby Allin who sails through the ropes.

Back in the ring, Moxley cleans house of each guy one-by-one and leaves the last member in the ring. He takes him apart bit by bit and plays to the crowd. Kingston drops Parker and then Mox hits the Paradigm Shift before tagging Darby in to hit a top-rope Coffin Drop for the pin fall victory as the crowd goes nuts.

Winners: Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston & Darby Allin

Brian Cage & Team Taz Video Package

A video package airs showing some of the rocky history between “The Machine” Brian Cage and Team Taz, namely Ricky Starks and “The Human Suplex Machine” himself. They argue who affected who as time has gone on and then we head to another commercial break.

The Elite Address The Dark Order

We return from the break to the commentators informing us that backstage there are some people who are interested in reacting to The Dark Order and Hangman Page no longer being buddies.

On that note, we shoot backstage to see The Elite hanging around shooting some basketball. The Young Bucks agree to defend the tag titles against The Dark Order next week.

Then Kenny Omega addresses Hangman Page and says there is no one to defend the title against and no one to have a main event against and as retiring champions he wants to cut the net down. The cut the net off the basketball hoop they were shooting balls in.

Christian Cage vs. The Blade

Now the undefeated veteran here in AEW, Christian Cage, makes his way out and down to the ring for our next match of the evening as the fans in Jacksonville come alive again.

He settles into the ring and then the theme hits to bring out his opponent, The Blade, who makes his way out accompanied by The Bunny. Christian meets Blade with some punches on the ring entrance and the brawl is on.

Cage rolls Blade into the ring and the bell sounds to officially get this one started. The commentators speculate about Blade having brass knucks on him because the ref wasn’t able to check him before he got into the ring due to the way the match started.

The match spills out of the ring and Cage avoids The Bunny but then gets in her face to let her know he sees her. As he goes to the top rope The Bunny tries to interfere and stop him but then Leyla Hirsch runs out and they fight to the back.

Blade tries to capitalize by sneak-attacking Christian from behind but Cage avoids it and hits a reverse DDT for a near fall. From there, however, Blade takes over. He hits a suplex and drops Christian stomach first over the top rope. On that note, Excalibur talks us into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues.

We return from the break and see Christian is fighting his way back into competitive form. He knocks Blade out to the floor and then hits a top-rope splash onto him which prompts the fans to break out in a “You still got it!” chant as he fires up again after bringing the match back into the ring.

He keeps fired up and hits a number of back-to-back top-rope high-spots for a couple of near falls. He then looks for the Killswitch but Blade saw it coming and countered. He takes over from there and starts delivering some punishment to Cage.

Blade takes the pad off the top turnbuckle as Cage is down. The ref goes over to fix it and while he does, Blade pulls out brass knucks. He turns around and Christian blasts him with a spear. He goes for the cover and gets the win.

Winner: Christian Cage

FTR, Proud ‘N’ Powerful Video Package

We see a video package hyping the ongoing rivalry between the teams of FTR and the Proud ‘N’ Powerful duo of Santana & Ortiz. We see footage of the bloody injury suffered by FTR last week.

Red Velvet Confronts Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

From there we shoot to the ring where Tony Schiavone introduces AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. She makes her way out and the commentators talk about her big Homecoming next week in her hometown of Pittsburgh.

As she continues to talk, she is interrupted by Red Velvet. Velvet comes out to the ring and tells Baker that red isn’t her color, pointing to her red attire. Baker tells Velvet she’s just mad because the last time they were in the ring together, Baker beat her ass.

Baker then announces a match between herself and Velvet for her hometown of Pittsburgh for AEW Rampage’s debut episode. Velvet kicks away Baker’s attempted handshake. She avoids a crutch shot from Rebel and blasts her but then turns around into a big shot from Baker. Baker beats Velvet down some more and leaves her laying.

Andrade El Idolo & Chavo Guerrero Jr. Send Message To The Lucha Bros

Backstage, Dasha Gonzalez is with Andrade El Idolo. The interview begins and in walks Chavo Guerrero Jr. He says it’s okay that The Lucha Bros don’t want to work for him. In comes Fuego Del Sol and they tell him to shine Andrade’s shoes. They beat him down and use him to send a message to The Lucha Bros for refusing to work with El Idolo. After this we head to another commercial break.

The Elite Beat Down Hangman Page, The Dark Order Allows It

We return from the break to see Tony Schiavone standing in the ring with Hangman Page. Before they can say much of anything they are interrupted by some voices we hear from the back.

Out walks those voices, which are from The Elite. Out comes Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, The Good Brothers, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler. They settle in the ring as Page tries telling them he has something to say to them.

Omega speculates that he’s gonna make a plea to re-join The Elite. Page laughs that off and assures him that’s not it. Omega says that’s good because The Elite does not have any losers or failures or those who play second fiddle in their group.

This pisses off Page, who slaps Omega, which prompts the other members of The Elite to beat him down. The Good Brothers hit him with the Magic Killer. They go to continue beating him down more when The Dark Order runs out to save only for Evil Uno and Stu Grayson to stop them, per Hangman’s own orders earlier in the show.

The Young Bucks keep hitting BTE Triggers on him over and over again. Finally, Frankie Kazarian — The Elite Hunter — hits the ring. They eventually guzzle him up as well. Omega says now he’s pissed. The Young Bucks hold Hangman up as Omega blasts him with a title shot to the face, leaving him laying.

American Top Team’s Dan Lambert Is Coming Next Week — With Back-Up

We shoot to a message from the owner of the MMA gym in Florida — American Top Team — Dan Lambert. He says the only thing that hurts more than an elbow to the mouth and a Blackout from The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer is the truth.

He tells everyone to put on their big boy pants because he’s coming to finish telling the truth next week — and he’s bringing back-up with him.

TNT Championship

Lee Johnson vs. Miro (C)

From there, Lee Johnson’s theme hits and he makes his way down to the ring for his championship opportunity this evening. He has Dustin Rhodes in his corner. He settles in the ring and his theme dies down.

As he awaits his opponent, finally the music for Miro hits and the TNT Champion emerges from the entrance tunnel and heads down to the squared circle for our next match of the evening.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running. Johnson finishes getting advice from Rhodes and then charges at Miro only to get turned inside out by a big shot from the TNT Champion. Miro continues to beat him down as the fans break out in various chants.

We see Johnson start to get in some offense of his own. He repeatedly launches himself into Miro in an attempt to get the big man off of his feet, but ultimately fails to do so and is turned inside out once again from another big shot from Miro as we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the match continues.

When we return from the break we see Miro squeezing the life out of Johnson with a bear hug as the commentators inform us it has been all Miro throughout the break. Johnson goes for a big shot and connects with it, it takes a while but eventually Miro goes down to one knee as a result.

Johnson starts to fire up, chopping at the legs and knees of the champ and then dropkicking him out to the floor. He hits a couple of dives from the ring to the floor, splashing onto Miro in the process. He goes for a third one over the top with a flip and it looked like Miro was trying to catch him for a counter but the momentum ended up putting Miro down.

Back in the ring, Lee heads to the top rope and hits a cross body splash on Miro for a near fall in the ring. He follows that up with a hundred super kicks that staggered Miro all over the place. He hits a top rope high spot on Miro for a near fall that looked close. Miro escapes another attempted move and then blasts Lee with a big kick of his own that decks him. Miro flashes the psycho peepers to the fans and then says it’s all over. He puts his submission finisher on Johnson, who taps out. Miro retains.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Miro

Tony Schiavone Talks To New AEW No. 1 Contender Christian Cage

We shoot backstage where Tony Schiavone is standing by with Christian Cage, who he informs us is the new number one contender to the AEW Championship. Cage talks about Leyla Hirsch’s help during his match with The Blade and jokingly sings the theme to The Golden Girls.

He is in a good mood because he’s the number one contender. He says he’s known to stir up a little sh*t. He mentions having some Best Friends. He says he’s better than good he’s elite. He walks off with a smile.

NWA Women’s Title Eliminator

The Bunny vs. Leyla Hirsch

We return inside Daily’s Place where both The Bunny and several members of the Hardy family make their way out and down to the ring.

As they settle into the ring, their music dies down and the theme hits to bring out “Legit” Leyla Hirsch, who comes out accompanied by Orange Cassidy, Kris Statlander, Wheeler Yuta, etc.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running. The match quickly spills out to the floor where the two main opponents and all their friends end up in the same area. We also see NWA Women’s Champion Kamille seated in the front row.

Action continues back in the ring as we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues. When we return from the break we see some back and forth action and finally Hirsch picks up the victory. After the match, Kamille enters the ring for a stare off.

Winner and NEW NWA Women’s Title Challenger: Leyla Hirsch

Jade Cargill Update

We shoot backstage where Jade Cargill’s manager appears. He addresses Jade not being in action in recent weeks. He claims it was because they have been busy setting up business deals. Jade Cargill is announced for a return match on next Monday’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. She says she’s that b*tch to end the quick segment.

Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes

The commentary trio runs down the lineup as it currently stands for next week’s show and then they send things down to the squared circle for our main event of the evening.

On that note, “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts begins his formal pre-match ring introductions for this headline contest. He brings out the first competitor for our final match tonight, and out comes Malakai Black with a cool dark entrance.

Black takes a seat in the corner of the ring while remaining emotionless in the face. We head to a commercial break on that note.

When we return from the break we are treated to the familiar sounds of the entrance theme music of “The American Nightmare” and out comes Cody Rhodes to a big reaction from the Jacksonville fans.

The bell sounds and we hear “This is awesome!” chants before anything even happens. The action gets underway with a vengeance straight out of the gate and J.R. on commentary is all hyped up.

After some early back-and-forth action we see Cody on the top-rope when Malakai runs and sprints up to the top with a big kick that sends Cody flying out to the floor and crashing through an announce table.

Cody just barely beats the ref’s count in getting back into the ring. When he does, however, it is only seconds later when Black blasts him with a big kick. He goes for the cover and it’s over just like that. Black with an extremely dominant debut victory.

Winner: Malakai Black

Cody Rhodes Talks Retirement, Gets Attacked By Malakai Black

After the match, Tony Schiavone leaves his position and says he’s gonna attempt to get some post-match comments. Malakai Black slowly walks off to the back before Schiavone gets to him.

The commentators talk about Black’s impressive win and then Schiavone is in the ring. He tries talking to Cody as he recovers and is realizing what just transpired.

Schiavone asks Cody about the match. Cody is still out of it and bleeding from the nose. He talks about his time possibly being up. He is helped to his feet by Schiavone and is handed a crutch. He leans on it as the fans try to break out in chants behind him.

Cody tells Tony he’s good and thanks him. They shake hands and Tony exits the ring as Cody limps to the middle of the ring with the mic. He talks about meeting The Elite guys in real life and how people laughed at them at their idea for the birth and creation of AEW.

Fans chant “AEW! AEW!” Cody says now it’s like common place that this is destination viewing. He says this isn’t an alternative, he says they’re competition — clearly referring to WWE. He said they’ve set this table and now maybe some new people can eat.

He says for three years his face has been on everything. He says maybe some outside interests came his way and maybe some in-fighting has gone on between some of the EVPs but he makes it clear that he loves them and will be tied to them forever. He says with all respect to Daily’s Place, to him this is the AEW Amphitheater.

The fans cheer and break out to more “AEW!” chants. He says there’s no better place than here and no better time than now to say this — with 0 bitterness in his heart. He tears up and thanks the fans. He sets the mic down and then unlaces his boots and takes them off, leaving them in the ring. He salutes the fans but then is blasted from behind by a crutch shot from Malakai Black.

Black takes Cody’s boot and looks at it and then smiles. Excalibur questions if Cody has retired. Malakai’s theme plays as he stares down at Cody and smiles while holding his boot. The show goes off the air on that note.