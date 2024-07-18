The viewership numbers are in for the July 17th episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, which was the promotion’s 250th Dynamite episode.

According to Programming Insider and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, Dynamite drew 795,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.27 in the 18-49 demographic. This is up in both categories from the July 10th episode, which drew 691,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.23 in the key demo. The show was up against night three of the RNC Convention. The event took place from the Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas and was attended by 3,051 fans.

Dynamite featured an epic showdown between MJF and Will Ospreay, which saw MJF crowned as the new AEW International Champion. Mercedes Moné, Kazuchika Okada, and Swerve Strickland were also in action on the program. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.