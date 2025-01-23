The winter weather has affected tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the January 22 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program, AEW President Tony Khan has surfaced on social media to announce the cancellation of an advertised match.

“Due to flight cancelations from winter weather, we must postpone tonight’s Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne match to a future date,” Khan wrote via X.

Khan continued, “The match will be rescheduled, + we’re going to all come together to have a great show tonight,

it starts very soon.”

Additionally, it was announced that Hangman Page will be in action on tonight’s show.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Knoxville, TN.

