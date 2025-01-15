It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TBS from the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio with this week’s special “Maximum Carnage” themed episode of AEW Dynamite.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the Januar 15, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program:

* We’ll hear from Ricochet

* Kenny Omega vs. Brian Cage

* Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match

* “The Patriarchy” Christian Cage vs. HOOK

* Private Party & Mark Briscoe vs. Hurt Syndicate

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (AEW World Title)

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage results from Cincinnati, OH.