The numbers are in for this week’s AEW Dynamite show.

On Wednesday, January 15, 2024, the episode of AEW Dynamite drew 679,000 viewers on TBS, according to PWTorch.com.

By comparison, the previous week’s AEW Dynamite show on 1/8 drew 615,000 viewers.

Additionally, the 1/15 episode of the AEW on TBS two-hour prime time Wednesday night program scored a 0.18 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, down from the 0.17 rating in the same key demo for last week’s show on 1/8.

AEW Dynamite featured the annual “Maximum Carnage” theme on the January 15, 2025 episode.