A stacked Dynamite tonight with the return of Kenny Omega, a World Heavyweight Title match, and more!

Trios Match: Private Party & Mark Briscoe vs. The Hurt Syndicate

Kenny Omega vs. Brian Cage

Christian Cage vs. Hook

AEW Women’s World Championship #1 Contender’s Casino Gauntlet

AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

AEW Dynamite “Maximum Carnage”

A video package for Moxley and Hobbs tonight is shown.

Live from the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinatti, Ohio! Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and a returning Taz are on commentary and… speaking of returns!

Match #1. Kenny Omega vs. Brian Cage

Omega goes to the leg early but Cage powers him off. Knee to the face by Omega but a back body drop by Cage. Cage curls Omega and tosses him over head. Shoulders to the midsection by Cage and another back body drop. Running clothesline in the corner by Cage and a powerbomb, but Omega counters the second powerbomb with a hurricanrana that sends Cage to the floor. TERMINATOR DIVE but Lance Archer gets in the face, so Omega boots him in the face. The big boot allows Cage to sneak in the ring and turn Omega inside out with a clothesline. Outside the ring now and Cage military presses Omega on the announcer’s table! The table doesn’t break and Omega lands hard. Lance Archer and Don Callis get some shots in now, behind the referee’s back. Commercial. Back from break and both guys are fighting on the ramp, until Cage powerbombs Omega over the top and into the ring. F5 by Cage! Two count. Omega gets the boot up against a charging charge and dunks his face. Moonsault off the middle rope by Omega but Cage gets the knees up! Pumphandle driver by Cage! Two count. Cage goes up top but Omega catches him with a twisting sunset flip powerbomb! V-Trigger to the shoulder of Cage gets two. Big boot by Omega but Cage fights out of a snap dragon. V-Trigger by Omega! Two! One Winged Angel! One, two, three!

Winner: Kenny Omega

Rating: ***1/2. Great to have Omega back and pairing him with Will Ospreay is unexpected, but also, inexplicably genius.

After the match, the Don Callis Family hits the ring and jumps Omega. Body shots by Fletcher but here’s Will Ospreay to make the save! Ospreay and Omega quickly have a

Konosuke Takeshita is here! Takeshita holds the belt up to Omega’s face but Omega fires in some right hands. Fletcher sneaks in and dumps Omega with a snap half-and-half suplex. Ospreay gets back in but gets poked in the eye and laid out with a rolling elbow. Raging Fire by Takeshita and a sheer drop brainbuster by Fletcher.