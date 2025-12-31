It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max with their annual New Year’s Smash special themed episode of AEW Dynamite.

Advertised for the December 31, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour primetime program are the following matches:

* TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

* AEW National Championship: Ricochet (c) vs. Jack Perry

* Appearance by AEW World Champion MJF

* AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley vs. Josh Alexander

