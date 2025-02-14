– The February 12, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew 579,000 viewers, according to Wrestle Nomics. By comparison, last week’s show drew 605,000 viewers on February 5. The show scored a 0.16 rating in the 18 to 49 year old demographic on 2/12, also down from the 0.17 key demo rating on 2/5. The 2/12 viewership was the lowest for any AEW Dynamite episode thus far in 2025.

– Ahead of the showdown for the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW Grand Slam: Australia this Saturday in Brisbane, Australia, AEW has released a special look at the “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. “The Glamour” Mariah May rivalry, as well as a new episode of their “AEW Timelines” digital series also looking at their feud.