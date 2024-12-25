It’s Christmas Day, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns at 8/7c on TBS with this week’s special AEW Dynamite on 34th Street show, a taped episode from Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, N.Y.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the December 25 episode:
* Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* AEW Continental Classic – Gold League: Will Ospreay vs. Brody King
* AEW Continental Classic – Blue League: Kazuchika Okada vs. Shelton Benjamin
* AEW Continental Classic – Blue League: Kyle Fletcher vs. Daniel Garcia
* AEW Continental Classic – Gold League: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Komander
* AEW Continental Classic – Gold League: Darby Allin vs. Ricochet
Make sure to check back here tonight for complete AEW Dynamite on 34th Street results. For complete spoilers for tonight’s show, click here.
TONIGHT!
May your days be merry and bright, for it’s #AEWDynamite on 34th St Night!
Tune in to a special Christmas Night Dynamite TONIGHT from NYC’s @ManhattanCenter on @TBSNetwork starting at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/42l0x9Oxg4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 25, 2024