It’s Christmas Day, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns at 8/7c on TBS with this week’s special AEW Dynamite on 34th Street show, a taped episode from Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, N.Y.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the December 25 episode:

* Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* AEW Continental Classic – Gold League: Will Ospreay vs. Brody King

* AEW Continental Classic – Blue League: Kazuchika Okada vs. Shelton Benjamin

* AEW Continental Classic – Blue League: Kyle Fletcher vs. Daniel Garcia

* AEW Continental Classic – Gold League: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Komander

* AEW Continental Classic – Gold League: Darby Allin vs. Ricochet

