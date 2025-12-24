All Elite Wrestling rings in the holiday season tonight!

AEW Dynamite On 34th Street airs tonight at a special start time of 6:30pm EST. on TBS and HBO Max.

Featured below is the advertised lineup of matches and segments for the Wednesday, December 24, 2025, taped episode of the weekly two-hour prime time program.

* AEW Continental Classic Blue League: Konosuke Takeshita vs Orange Cassidy

* AEW Continental Classic Blue League: Roderick Strong vs Máscara Dorada

* AEW Continental Classic Gold League: PAC vs Jungle Jack Perry

* Dynamite Diamond Ring Final: Ricochet vs Bandido

* Mina Shirakawa vs Marina Shafir

* MJF in action

* Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter face-to-face interview

