All Elite Wrestling rings in the holiday season tonight!
AEW Dynamite On 34th Street airs tonight at a special start time of 6:30pm EST. on TBS and HBO Max.
Featured below is the advertised lineup of matches and segments for the Wednesday, December 24, 2025, taped episode of the weekly two-hour prime time program.
* AEW Continental Classic Blue League: Konosuke Takeshita vs Orange Cassidy
* AEW Continental Classic Blue League: Roderick Strong vs Máscara Dorada
* AEW Continental Classic Gold League: PAC vs Jungle Jack Perry
* Dynamite Diamond Ring Final: Ricochet vs Bandido
* Mina Shirakawa vs Marina Shafir
* MJF in action
* Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter face-to-face interview
