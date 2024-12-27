The numbers are in for this week’s AEW Dynamite show.

On Wednesday, December 25, 2024, the episode of AEW Dynamite drew 574,000 viewers on TBS, according to Programming Insider.

By comparison, the previous week’s AEW Dynamite show on 12/18 drew 625,000 viewers.

Additionally, the 12/25 episode of the AEW on TBS two-hour prime time Wednesday night program scored a 0.18 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, also down from the 0.19 rating in the same key demo for last week’s show on 12/18.

AEW Dynamite featured the annual “34th Street” theme for the 12/25 show, which took place on Christmas evening.