Seasons greetings from All Elite Wrestling!

AEW Dynamite On 34th Street goes down tonight, December 24, 2025, with the annual holiday-themed episode, a taped show.

Continental Classic: Orange Cassidy (6) vs. Konosuke Takeshita (7)

Excalibur welcomes us to the show, and is joined by Tony Schiavone and Bryan Danielson for tonight’s show. Out first is Orange Cassidy. Commentary talks up how important this match is for either man in the Blue League as Konosuke Takeshita makes his entrance next.

With both men in the ring, this Continental Classic match gets underway. Slow start here as the crowd chants “AEW” while the two men stare each other down in the ring. Cassidy takes his sunglasses off, tossing them at the Alpha…only to blindside him when Takeshita goes to pick them up for two.`

The two go at it, with Cassidy getting another near fall only to be taken to the mat by the Alpha…but Orange counters into a crucifix pin! Takeshita narrowly kicks out before the three, and the action spills to the outside as Konosuke goes to work wearing his fellow former International Champion down.

Takeshita slams Cassidy onto the apron with a suplex before bringing him back into the ring, going to work on the back with a brief camel clutch before taking him to his feet, but Cassidy counters out of a German suplex for an arm drag.

The fight reaches the apron now as Cassidy starts getting some momentum, landing a DDT for a close near-fall over the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Takeshita heads to the ropes for a breather, only to take some mounted punches in the corner by Cassidy.

Orange backs off for a moment before going back for more, and takes the ref’s instruction to back away just long enough to land several more! Cassidy starts stomping away at the Alpha, who finally gets back to his feet to land some shots.

Cassidy puts his hands in his pockets for some “dangerous” kicks, but Takeshita takes the fight much more seriously as he lands some hard shots of his own. Cassidy lands a set of dropkicks with hands in pockets, the third finally taking Takeshita off his feet, but the Alpha responds with a Blue Thunder Bomb when Cassidy hits the ropes.

Orange narrowly kicks out at two, surprising Takeshita. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see a fight in the corner is stopped when Cassidy lands a Stundog Millionaire from the turnbuckle.

This forces Takeshita to the outside before landing a DDT sending him to the floor. Both men return to the ring, where Takeshita intercepts Cassidy with a kick to the face for a near-fall. Raging Fire is blocked, and a tombstone attempt is countered into a near-fall for Cassidy.

Cassidy then hits the ropes for an Orange Punch. Cover by Orange, but Takeshita manages to kick out in the nick of time. The fight reaches the apron once more, where Cassidy lands a Beach Break driving Takeshita into the hardest part of the ring.

The ref begins the count as Takeshita gets back to his feet, and the two go at it until Konosuke gets sent over the barricade. Cassidy slides back into the ring as the count reaches eight, and Takeshita narrowly gets back in the ring to beat the count. Cassidy tries to get a small package on him, but Takeshita counters to land a Raging Fire to win.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita (10)

Gabe Kidd & Bang Bang Gang Issue Challenges For AEW Worlds End

We cut to a vignette of Gabe Kidd remembering what he helped do to Darby Allin about a year ago, all while calling Darby out for a match at Worlds End. We get another vignette, this time featuring the Bang Bang Gang calling out FTR for a Chicago Street Fight at Worlds End!

Continental Classic: Roderick Strong (0) vs. Mascara Dorada (3)

We head back to ringside for our next match, with Roderick Strong making his way out first. out next is Mascara Dorada, and this match gets underway. Exchange of holds between Strong and Dorada as the crowd sings “Feliz Navidad.”

Strong takes the luchador to the mat with a side headlock, but Dorada counters out as he looks for a cross arm breaker. Roddy manages to escape as he goes back to work on Dorada, but the luchador counters into a surfboard stretch, taking Strong to his shoulders for a near-fall.

The fight quickly makes its way to the ropes as Dorada fends off Roderick with an arm drag. Strong takes a breather on the outside, only to catch the luchador running toward him for a backbreaker onto the apron. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see both men are in the ring once more with Strong taking the fight back to Dorada until an arm drag off the turnbuckle forces Roddy to take another breather on the outside, where the luchador catches him with a dive into another arm drag, this time sending Strong to the floor.

He brings Roderick back in the ring for a senton off the turnbuckle and a two count. As the action continues, we see Dorada fight his way to a pinfall victory for three more points, bringing his total in the Continental Classic to six, where he joins a multiple-way tie heading into Christmas Collision tomorrow.

Winner: Mascara Dorada (6)

Kris Statlander & Jamie Hayter Talk World Title

We head back to ringside as Renee speaks with Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter. Statlander tells Hayter to stop dwelling on what she had and focus on what could be. The champ notes that she learned her sob stories meant nothing when she focused.

She warns Jamie to fear her for what she’s become, as Stat is transforming herself everyday to be better. She tells Jamie she’s dealing with the Cosmic Killer at Worlds End, and when Hayter is asked for a response, she tries to lay out the champ.

She tells Stat that last time she hit her with that arm, Kris didn’t get back up. Officials arrive to break up the fracas as we get ready for another commercial, with the promise of MJF in action when we come back. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into another break.

MJF vs. Dustin Waller

The show is back. We head to ringside for our next match, as MJF makes his entrance to get things underway. MJF charges at Waller for some punches, bringing his opponent to the corner before Dustin tries to fight back, only to be dropped hard by Friedman.

MJF runs the ropes before hitting the, uh, knob bob on Waller. DDT by MJF, and he locks in Salt of the Earth forcing Dustin to tap out immediately for the win. Quick stuff.

Winner: MJF

MJF Cut Off By Hangman Page & Swerve Strickland

MJF gets a microphone as the crowd chants his name and “Happy Hanukkah.”

MJF doesn’t get to speak before the music of Hangman Adam Page hits! We see the former World Champion up on the balcony, as Swerve Strickland’s music hits, and that former World Champion is on the opposite side of the building on the balcony.

