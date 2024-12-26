Merry Christmas to all and to all.. a dynamite?! Fun fact I was actually at this show on Sunday, so I will give some extra insight throughout the recap.

Continental Classic Blue League: Kyle Fletcher vs. Daniel Garcia

Continental Classic Blue League: Shelton Benjamin vs. Kazuchika Okada

Continental Classic Gold League: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Komander

Continental Classic Gold League: Ricochet vs. Darby Allin

Continental Classic Gold League: Will Ospreay vs. Brody King

AEW Dynamite on 34th Street 2024

From the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, New York! Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and a returning Taz are on the call and here we go!

Match #1. Continental Classic Gold League: Brody King (6) vs. Will Ospreay (6)

Big biel by Brody and a shoulder block to start. Crowd is (and was) absolutely electric for this one. Pair of body slams by Brody and an attempted senton but Ospreay gets the knees up. Ospreay thinks of an OsCutter but Brody catches him, but Ospreay hurricanranas out and sends Brody to the floor. Brody charges and Ospreay dropkicks the knees, sending Brody into the steel steps. Brody returns the favor and then delivers some hard chops on the outside of the ring. Back in the ring and Brody hits a big back body drop. The fight spills to the outside again and Brody beats Ospreay around the ringside area before returning to the ring and flattening him with a senton for two. Brody continues to chop the soul out of Ospreay throughout the commercial break. Deadlift fisherman’s suplex by Brody. Ospreay fires back with a handspring back kick that sends Brody to the outside. Ospreay comes off the top with a Sky Twister Press! Phenomenal Forearm back inside the ring gets two. Brody fires back with a chop Ospreay tries to return fire, but Brody barks in his face. Brody backs Ospreay up into the corner and invites him to strike and he does, but Brody’s strike hurts a heck of a lot more. Brody chops Ospreay off the top rope and to the floor. Running crossbody block by Brody who depletes Ospreay through the guard rail. Back in the ring, cannonball by Brody! Two count. CHOP FIGHT. Kawada kicks by Ospreay and a big boot. Rolling elbow by Brody! Hook kick by Ospreay! Two! OsCutter attempt but Brody chops the back of the neck. Ospreay flips over a lariat attempt and picks Brody up in a powerbomb… Styles Clash by Ospreay! One, two, no! Ospreay tries the Hidden Blade but he runs into a huge lariat! Rikishi Driver! Two count. Lariat by Brody! Two count. Ospreay flips out of the Ganso Bomb and hits the ropes and comes back with the Hidden Blade! BRODY IS OUT AT ONE! ANOTHER HIDDEN BLADE! TWO COUNT! STORM BREAKER! ONE, TWO, THREE!

Winner Will Ospreay (9)

Rating: ****1/4. Outstanding match. The arena was on their feet for 17 minutes straight here. Brody King os 100% ready for the next level, and Ospreay continues to find a way to win.

Renee is in the back with The Hurt Syndicate, Christopher Daniels, and a bunch of security. Lashley and MVP has been banned from the building tonight, and MVP says he’ll honor the request because of Renee.

Match #2. Continental Classic Gold League: Ricochet (6) vs. Darby Allin (6)

Both men start trading arm locks, leg sweeps, hip tosses, and more. Crowd has a lot of disdain for Ricochet as we go to commercial. Back from break and Ricochet throws the roll of toilet paper, that the fans threw at him, back in the crowd. Darby trips Ricochet up on the apron and throws him into the guardrail on the ringside. Darby misses a charge and eats the steel. Springboard clothesline back inside the ring and a lionsault gets two. O’Connor roll into a bottle rope springboard splash by Darby, followed by about five different pinning attempt. Sthotgun dropkick by Darby sends Ricochet to the outside, but a suicide dive attempt by Darby is met with a jumping knee! Ricochet sets up a table on the outside and goes up top in the ring… springboard 630! Wow! The referee is checking on Darby as Ricochet wants a count out and geo to PIP. Ricochet gets fed up and goes on the attack. Ricochet ripping the bandage and works over the back. Ricochet with some forever chops in the corner and sets Darby up on the top rope. Darby blocks a supleplex and hits an avalanche Code Red. Another Code Red back inside the ring! Ricochet rolls to the apron so Darby can’t fo up top. Ricochet drops Darby over the top throat-first but misses a springboard 450 splash! Darby locks in the Salt of the Earth as Justin Roberts announces we’re got two minutes left. Darby traps the farm arm and Ricochet is ready to tap, but escapes. Scorpion Death Drop by Darby! But the time runs out just as Darby hits the Cofin Drop off the top1

Winner: 0

Rating: ***3/4