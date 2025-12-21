All Elite Wrestling taped their Christmas week episode of AEW Dynamite this weekend.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite Miracle On 34th Street spoilers for December 24, 2025:

AEW Continental Classic Blue League: Konosuke Takeshita defeated Orange Cassidy; Konosuke Takeshita qualifies for the semi-finals.

AEW Continental Classic Blue League: Mascara Dorada defeated Roderick Strong.

Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter share a face-to-face standoff. Statlander states Hayter will share the ring with her at Worlds End and wants Hayter to prove she deserves to be champion. Hayter tries to strike Statlander; however, Statlander catches her. Hayter notes that the last time she hit her, Statlander didn’t get back up.

MJF defeated Dustin Waller.

Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland are present on the balcony. Hangman tells MJF to make another low blow comment and to compare them to another “s** pest” in the news.. Both men make their way to the ring. Opps run down and get taken out. MJF ducks an attack from Strickland and Page. Samoa Joe appears on the screen and says he will crush their hopes and dreams. MJF tries to attack Strickland and Page, but gets taken out. Page chokes MJF with a chain. Strickland calls MJF narcissistic, selfish, and a bigot. He says the Pinnacle, Wardlow, Jay White, and Adam Cole were all victims of MJF. Strickland finishes by stating he is a better person than MJF.

Babes of Wrath (Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale) hype each other up.

Dynamite Diamond Ring Match: Bandido defeated Ricochet.

Ricochet attacks Bandido after the match as Brody King runs down to make the save.

Marina Shafir defeated Mina Shirakawa.

Shafir continues to choke Shirakawa. Toni Storm runs down to make the save, but gets knocked out by Shafir instead.

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) announce they won’t be cleared for the rest of the year. Kenny Omega claims they’d still be The Elite.

AEW Continental Classic Gold League: Jack Perry defeated PAC.