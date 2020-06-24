AEW Dynamite Pre-show Video, Hangman Page No Longer on Twitter

– Above is the AEW Dynamite Pre-show for tonight’s episode on TNT, featuring host Alex Abrahantes. Remember to join us for live Dynamite coverage at 8pm ET via this link.

– AEW World Tag Team Champion “Hangman” Adam Page has deleted or deactivated his official Twitter account for an unknown reason.

The account previously located at @theAdamPage now includes the following message: “This account doesn’t exist. Try searching for another.”

Stay tuned for updates.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.