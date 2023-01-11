Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California.

Dynamite will be headlined by The Elite vs. AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle in a Ladder Match, which is the final match of their Best Of 7 Series, which is currently tied up. Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley has also been announced as a top match for tonight, as well as AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker vs. Saraya and Toni Storm.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* We will hear from The Jericho Appreciation Society

* Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley

* FTW Champion Hook and Jungle Boy vs. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty

* AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker vs. Saraya and Toni Storm

* Best Of 7 Series Finale: The Elite vs. AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle in a Ladder Match

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below are the Control Center and Road To Los Angeles videos for tonight:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.