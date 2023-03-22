Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live on TBS from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri.

Dynamite will be headlined by a non-title “Dream Match” between IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo, who will be making his debut for the company. Adam Cole will also speak tonight, while AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns will defend against Top Flight.

AEW has announced the following card for tonight’s Dynamite:

* Jon Moxley vs. Stu Grayson

* Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue

* FTW Champion Hook vs. Stokely Hathaway in a No DQ match

* IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega vs. AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo in a non-title match

* We will hear from Adam Cole

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns defend against Top Flight

* Sting, Darby Allin and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

