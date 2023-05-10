The Road to Double Or Nothing will continue tonight as AEW Dynamite on TBS airs live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

AEW President Tony Khan is billing tonight’s show as a Wednesday night pay-per-view, headlined by Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega in a Steel Cage match.

Dynamite will also feature title defenses by AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and AEW World Trios Champions House of Black, a No Holds Barred match, Double Jeopardy with ROH stars, and more.

AEW has announced the following card for tonight:

* Christian Cage will address AEW TNT Champion Wardlow

* AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR respond to challenge from Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

* Julia Hart vs. Anna Jay in a No Holds Barred match

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. ROH World Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix in a Double Jeopardy match. Winner earns a shot at their opponent’s title

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Daniel Garcia

* AEW World Trios Champions House of Black defend against Bandido, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta

* Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega in a Steel Cage match

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

