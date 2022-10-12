Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. This will be the AEW debut in Canada.

Dynamite will be headlined by ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defending against Bryan Danielson. AEW World Trios Champion PAC will also be in action as he defends his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Orange Cassidy.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy

* Billy Gunn vs. Swerve Strickland

* Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

* AEW World Trios Champion PAC defends his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Orange Cassidy

* ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defends against Bryan Danielson

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

