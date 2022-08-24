Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH as the road to AEW All Out continues.

Dynamite will be headlined by the big title unification match between AEW World Champion CM Punk and Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

The tournament to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions will also continue tonight as Death Triangle (AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro) takes on United Empire (IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher). The winners will go on to face The Elite in the semi-finals.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia will come face-to-face

* Ricky Starks will address Powerhouse Hobbs

* Britt Baker vs. KiLynn King

* Billy Gunn vs. Colten Gunn

* AEW, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood vs. Jay Lethal in a non-title match

* First Round match in the tournament to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions with Death Triangle (AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro) vs. United Empire (IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher). Winners will face The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) in the semi-finals

* AEW World Champion CM Punk vs. Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for the Undisputed AEW World Title

