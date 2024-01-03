Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. This will have the fallout from last Saturday’s Worlds End pay-per-view event.

The top match on the card is International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Dante Martin. Dynamite will also feature the in-ring debut of Mariah May. Below is the current card for tonight:

International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Dante Martin

Swerve Strickland vs. Daniel Garcia

Christian Cage’s 2x TNT Championship 2024 State of the Union

Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata

We’ll hear from World Heavyweight Champion Samoa Joe

Adam Cole to explain why he attacked MJF