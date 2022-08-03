Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio with build for next week’s Quake at The Lake episode.

AEW has announced that Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will speak on tonight’s episode, just one week before he defends against Chris Jericho or ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta at Quake at The Lake.

Below is the announced line-up for tonight’s Dynamite:

* Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will speak

* The Undisputed Elite returns

* Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy

* Toni Storm and AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

* Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. opponent to be announced

* Dumpster Match: The Acclaimed vs. The Gunn Club

* ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Chris Jericho. If Yuta wins, he will replace Jericho in the match with Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at Quake at The Lake on August 10

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and be sure to join us for live Dynamite coverage at 8pm ET.

