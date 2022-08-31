The All Out go-home edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live tonight from the NOW Arena near Chicago, IL with the final build for Sunday’s big event.

Tonight’s Dynamite will feature a promo from new Undisputed AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, who will speak for the first time since dominating CM Punk last week. It’s believed that Punk vs. Moxley will be officially announced as the All Out main event tonight.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s show:

* The go-home build for All Out

* Bryan Danielson vs. Jake Hager with Chris Jericho on commentary

* We will hear from Undisputed AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

* Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

* United Empire vs. The Elite to determine who advances to All Out in the finals of the AEW World Trios Titles Tournament. The winner will advance to All Out to face the winner of Friday’s Rampage match between the Best Friends and The Dark Order

Below is the new Road To Chicago video:

