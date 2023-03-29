Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

Tonight’s Dynamite will be headlined by Adam Cole’s in-ring return against Daniel Garcia. This will be Cole’s first match since AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 26, 2022.

Dynamite will also feature two title matches tonight. IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega will defend against NJPW’s Jeff Cobb, while AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy will defend against The Butcher.

AEW has announced the following card for tonight’s Dynamite:

* Willow Nightingale vs. Ruby Soho

* Matt Hardy vs. Jungle Boy

* Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli)

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against The Butcher

* Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia

* IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega defends against Jeff Cobb

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below are the Control Center and Road 2 STL videos for tonight:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.