Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Dynamite will feature AEW World Champion MJF giving his first promo since winning the title from Jon Moxley at Full Gear earlier this month. The show will be headlined by Match 3 in the Best Of 7 Series between The Elite and AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle, who are currently up 2-0.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s Dynamite:

* Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale

* AEW TBS Title Celebration for champion Jade Cargill

* Bryan Danielson vs. IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood

* AEW World Champion MJF will speak

* AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle (2-0) vs. The Elite in Match 3 of their Best Of 7 Series

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s Dynamite line-up and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below are the Control Center and Road To Indianapolis videos for tonight:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.