Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TBS will air live from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Dynamite will feature fallout from last week’s Grand Slam episodes. New AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will face the debuting Juice Robinson of NJPW in a World Title Eliminator match, while new ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will defend against the debuting Bandido, and Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will defend against Serena Deeb.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Saraya will appear live and address her AEW debut

* MJF will appear live and speak to the crowd

* The Jericho Appreciation Society celebrates Chris Jericho’s ROH World Title win

* New ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defends against the debuting Bandido

* Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Serena Deeb

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. the debuting Juice Robinson of NJPW in a World Title Eliminator match

