Tonight’s post-Double Or Nothing edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California. This will be the West Coast debut for the company, with fallout from Sunday’s pay-per-view.

New AEW World Champion CM Punk is expected to appear on tonight’s show to officially kick off what AEW is calling The Summer of Punk 2022.

AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new match for tonight’s show, which will feature the top talents from The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament. Toni Storm and finalist Ruby Soho will team up to take on Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker, the tournament winner.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Fallout from Double Or Nothing

* Daniel Garcia vs. Jon Moxley

* The Young Bucks, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish and Hikuleo (replacing the injured Adam Cole) vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express, Christian Cage, Matt Hardy and Darby Allin (replacing the injured Jeff Hardy)

* Toni Storm and Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker

