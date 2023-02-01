Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio.

Dynamite will be headlined by AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defending against ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred match. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed will also be in action tonight, but it remains to be seen who they will go up against, while AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will defend against Red Velvet in an attempt to go 50-0.

Former WWE star Timothy Thatcher will make his AEW debut tonight. The veteran international star will face Bryan Danielson as Danielson looks to move one step closer to securing the Iron Man Match with AEW World Champion MJF at Revolution.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page III

* Bryan Danielson vs. the debuting Timothy Thatcher

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Red Velvet and looks to go 50-0

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against a tag team to be announced

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred match

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

