The Double Or Nothing go-home edition of AEW Dynamite will air live tonight from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV with the final build for Sunday’s big pay-per-view.

Dynamite will feature appearances by the Four Pillars in the Double Or Nothing main event. There will also be a contract signing for the Unsanctioned Match between Chris Jericho and Adam Cole.

Three titles will be on the line tonight. AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy will defend against Kyle Fletcher, ROH World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros. will defend against ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, and AEW World Trio Champions The House of Black will will defend under “Open House Rules” against Metalik, AR Fox and Blake Christian.

AEW has announced the following card for tonight:

* The go-home build for Double Or Nothing

* ROH World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros. defend against ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Kyle Fletcher

* We will hear from Ricky Starks

* We will hear from AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR

* We will hear from AEW World Champion MJF, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and Sammy Guevara

* AEW President Tony Khan will announce the location of the AEW Collision premiere

* Lady Frost makes Dynamite debut vs. Taya Valkyrie

* Chris Jericho and Adam Cole will sign the contract for their Unsanctioned Match at Double Or Nothing

* AEW World Trio Champions The House of Black will defend under “Open House Rules” against Metalik, AR Fox and Blake Christian

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

