The first AEW Dynamite of 2023 will air live tonight from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Tonight’s Dynamite will see the reveal of a new production style for AEW’s flagship show, including a remixed theme song, a new stage and set, and new graphics.

Dynamite will be headlined by two title matches as ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defends the AEW TNT Title against Darby Allin, and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. There will also be first-time-ever matches with Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson vs. Tony Nese, among other matches and segments.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s Dynamite:

* AEW investigates possible partners for Saraya against Britt Baker and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter on the January 11 Dynamite

* An update on Adam Page will be provided as he looks to get cleared for a January 11 Dynamite match against Jon Moxley

* Jon Moxley will speak

* Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox

* Bryan Danielson vs. Tony Nese

* AEW World Champion MJF is “contractually obligated” to make an appearance

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue and Kiera Hogan

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett

* Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defends the AEW TNT Title against Darby Allin

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below are the Control Center and Road To Seattle videos for tonight:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.